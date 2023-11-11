Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Photos: First Look at Janáček's JENŮFA at Lyric Opera of Chicago

The production will run November 12 – 26, 2023.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

Janáček’s dramatic masterpiece Jenůfa will return to Lyric Opera of Chicago for the first time in more than 20 years, November 12 – 26, 2023. Jenůfa offers all the hallmarks of Lyric: a truly world-class cast singing gorgeous music, impeccable musical leadership of the Lyric Opera Orchestra & Chorus, and a profoundly theatrical production that dares its audiences to feel deeply.

Check out production photos below!

Jenůfa’s all-star cast is led by two of opera’s biggest superstars: Lise Davidsen, in her thrilling Lyric debut, and Nina Stemme, who was unforgettable in the title role of Strauss’s Elektra in the 2018/19 Season. Also making their Lyric debuts are Pavel Černoch and Richard Trey Smagur.

Czech conductor Jakub Hrůša, who is renowned for his mastery of his country’s operas, makes his highly anticipated U.S. operatic debut. The daring staging by Claus Guth debuted to thunderous applause at London’s Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, in 2021. This startling production, seen in the U.S. for the first time and led by revival director Axel Weidauer, has been hailed for its deep psychological insights into Janáček’s complex emotional world.

Jenůfa — an opera that masterfully combines music, theater, and dance — is a
must-see event in Chicago’s fall arts season.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Richard Trey Smagur and Lise Davidsen

Nina Stemme and Lise Davidsen

Pavel Cernoch and Lise Davidsen

Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme

Nina Stemme and Richard Trey Smagur

Pavel Cernoch

Nina Stemme

Lise Davidsen

Lise Davidsen

Pavel Cernoch, Nina Stemme, and Lise Davidsen

Company

Lise Davidsen

Lise Davidsen, Pavel Cernoch, Marianne Cornetti

Lise Davidsen

Lise Davidsen and Marianne Cornetti

Nina Stemme, Richard Trey Smagur, and Company

Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme

Richard Trey Smagur and Lise Davidsen

Lise Davidsen

Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme

Richard Trey Smagur and Nina Stemme

Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme

Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme

Company

Nina Stemme and Company

Lise Davidsen and Company

Pavel Cernoch, Nina Stemme, Lise Davidsen

Lise Davidsen and Marianne Cornetti

Pavel Cernoch and Laureano Quant

Lise Davidsen, Richard Trey Smagurt, and Company

Nina Stemme, Lise Davidsen, Company

Richard Trey Smagur, Nina Stemme

Pavel Cernoch and Nina Stemme

Nina Stemme and Company

Pavel Cernoch, Nina Stemme, Lise Davidsen

Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme

Pavel Cernoch and Lise Davidsen

Lise Davidsen and the Company

Lise Davidsen and The Company

Pavel Cernoch and Nina Stemme

Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme

Pavel Cernoch, Nina Stemme, Lise Davidsen




