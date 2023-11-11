Photos: First Look at Janáček's JENŮFA at Lyric Opera of Chicago

The production will run November 12 – 26, 2023.
Janáček’s dramatic masterpiece Jenůfa will return to Lyric Opera of Chicago for the first time in more than 20 years, November 12 – 26, 2023. Jenůfa offers all the hallmarks of Lyric: a truly world-class cast singing gorgeous music, impeccable musical leadership of the Lyric Opera Orchestra & Chorus, and a profoundly theatrical production that dares its audiences to feel deeply.
Check out production photos below!
Jenůfa’s all-star cast is led by two of opera’s biggest superstars: Lise Davidsen, in her thrilling Lyric debut, and Nina Stemme, who was unforgettable in the title role of Strauss’s Elektra in the 2018/19 Season. Also making their Lyric debuts are Pavel Černoch and Richard Trey Smagur.
Czech conductor Jakub Hrůša, who is renowned for his mastery of his country’s operas, makes his highly anticipated U.S. operatic debut. The daring staging by Claus Guth debuted to thunderous applause at London’s Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, in 2021. This startling production, seen in the U.S. for the first time and led by revival director Axel Weidauer, has been hailed for its deep psychological insights into Janáček’s complex emotional world.
Jenůfa — an opera that masterfully combines music, theater, and dance — is a
must-see event in Chicago’s fall arts season.
Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow
Richard Trey Smagur and Lise Davidsen
Nina Stemme and Lise Davidsen
Pavel Cernoch and Lise Davidsen
Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme
Nina Stemme and Richard Trey Smagur
Pavel Cernoch
Lise Davidsen
Lise Davidsen
Pavel Cernoch, Nina Stemme, and Lise Davidsen
Company
Lise Davidsen
Lise Davidsen, Pavel Cernoch, Marianne Cornetti
Lise Davidsen
Lise Davidsen and Marianne Cornetti
Nina Stemme, Richard Trey Smagur, and Company
Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme
Richard Trey Smagur and Lise Davidsen
Lise Davidsen
Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme
Richard Trey Smagur and Nina Stemme
Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme
Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme
Company
Nina Stemme and Company
Lise Davidsen and Company
Pavel Cernoch, Nina Stemme, Lise Davidsen
Lise Davidsen and Marianne Cornetti
Pavel Cernoch and Laureano Quant
Lise Davidsen, Richard Trey Smagurt, and Company
Nina Stemme, Lise Davidsen, Company
Richard Trey Smagur, Nina Stemme
Pavel Cernoch and Nina Stemme
Nina Stemme and Company
Pavel Cernoch, Nina Stemme, Lise Davidsen
Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme
Pavel Cernoch and Lise Davidsen
Lise Davidsen and the Company
Lise Davidsen and The Company
Pavel Cernoch and Nina Stemme
Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme
Pavel Cernoch, Nina Stemme, Lise Davidsen
