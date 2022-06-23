Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at CHOIR BOY at Steppenwolf Theatre

The production features La Shawn Banks, Sheldon D. Brown, Richard David, William Dick, Gilbert Domally, Tyler Hardwick and Samuel B. Jackson.

Jun. 23, 2022  

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting its new staging of the Tony Award-nominated play Choir Boy by Oscar-winning Steppenwolf ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater now through July 24, 2022. Directed by Kent Gash, the production features La Shawn Banks, Sheldon D. Brown, Richard David, William Dick, Gilbert Domally, Tyler Hardwick and Samuel B. Jackson.

Choir Boy - threaded throughout with soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns - is the story of a young gay Black man and his battle between identity and community. Pharus Young is a senior at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, an institution committed to building "strong, ethical Black men," where he endeavors to be the best leader of the school's prestigious choir in its 50-year history. But in a world built on rites and rituals, should he conform to the expectations of his peers in order to gain the respect he desperately seeks? This Tony-nominated play is an elegy to quiet rebellion, filled with the sound of longing and aspiration.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

Sheldon D. Brown, Richard David, Tyler Hardwick, Samuel B. Jackson and Gilbert Domally

Gilbert Domally, Richard David, Sheldon D. Brown, Tyler Hardwick and Samuel B. Jackson

Tyler Hardwick and Sheldon D. Brown

La Shawn Banks with (back, l to r) Richard David, Sheldon D. Brown, Gilbert Domally and Samuel B. Jackson

La Shawn Banks, Samuel B. Jackson and Gilbert Domally

Tyler Hardwick, Sheldon D. Brown, William Dick, Gilbert Domally, Samuel B. Jackson and Richard David

Tyler Hardwick and Gilbert Domally

Samuel B. Jackson, Gilbert Domally, Richard David, Tyler Hardwick and Sheldon D. Brown

Tyler Hardwick, Sheldon D. Brown, Gilbert Domally and Richard David

Gilbert Domally and Samuel B. Jackson

Richard David, Tyler Hardwick and Sheldon D. Brown

Tyler Hardwick and Sheldon D. Brown

Tyler Hardwick, Richard David, Sheldon D. Brown, Gilbert Domally and Samuel B. Jackson

Samuel B. Jackson and Gilbert Domally

Tyler Hardwick, Sheldon D. Brown, Richard David, William Dick, Gilbert Domally and Samuel B. Jackson





