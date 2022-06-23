Photos: First Look at CHOIR BOY at Steppenwolf Theatre
The production features La Shawn Banks, Sheldon D. Brown, Richard David, William Dick, Gilbert Domally, Tyler Hardwick and Samuel B. Jackson.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting its new staging of the Tony Award-nominated play Choir Boy by Oscar-winning Steppenwolf ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater now through July 24, 2022. Directed by Kent Gash, the production features La Shawn Banks, Sheldon D. Brown, Richard David, William Dick, Gilbert Domally, Tyler Hardwick and Samuel B. Jackson.
Check out photos below!
Choir Boy - threaded throughout with soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns - is the story of a young gay Black man and his battle between identity and community. Pharus Young is a senior at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, an institution committed to building "strong, ethical Black men," where he endeavors to be the best leader of the school's prestigious choir in its 50-year history. But in a world built on rites and rituals, should he conform to the expectations of his peers in order to gain the respect he desperately seeks? This Tony-nominated play is an elegy to quiet rebellion, filled with the sound of longing and aspiration.
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
