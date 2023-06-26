Photos: First Look At Blank Theatre Company's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

We Roll Along with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth. Based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY; Now Extended Through August 6th Photo 1 Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY at Lyric Opera of Chi Photo 2 Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 3 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry & More to Star in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre Photo 4 Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry & More to Star in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre

Blank Theatre Company opens the first show of their 2023, Merrily We Roll Along. Merrily We Roll Along with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth. Based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince. Originally produced on Broadway by Lord Grade, Martin Starger, Robert Fryer, and Harold Prince in association with Ruth Mitchell and Howard Haines. Merrily We Roll Along is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

The beloved classic musical Merrily We Roll Along moves backwards in time to tell the story of three friends as they face critical choices that change the trajectory of their lives. Blank Theatre Company is excited to bring Chicago audiences this moving story, featuring one of Stephen Sondheim's greatest scores!

The production is directed by Blank Co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan. The production team includes Jeff Award winner Benjamin Carne (Lighting Design), Jeff Award Nominee Cindy Moon (Costume Design), Adrian Luka Tirado (Scenic Design), Bobby Lee (Stage Manager), Tony Pellegrino (Fight Choreographer), Grant Carriker (Assistant Director), and Sachio Nang (Assistant Music Director).

“Merrily We Roll Along” will take place June 23rd – July 23rd, 2023. Opening night is Tuesday, June 27th. “Merrily We Roll Along” will be performed at Invictus Theatre’s Reginald Vaughn Theatre, 1106 W Thorndale Ave. in Edgewater. Tickets range between $15-35. Additional information is available at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Eli Van Sickel/VanCap Images




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
League of Chicago Theatres Reveals Changes to Hot Tix Photo
League of Chicago Theatres Reveals Changes to Hot Tix

The League of Chicago Theatres has revealed exciting changes to Hot Tix, Chicago’s discount ticket service for the League’s 200+ members.

2
Chicago Artist Guides Hosts Cabaret Fundraiser: A Night Of Cag-baret Photo
Chicago Artist Guides Hosts Cabaret Fundraiser: A Night Of Cag-baret

Chicago Artist Guide (CAG), a non-profit which aims to diversify Chicago theater casting and hiring, is holding its first fundraiser, a cabaret-style night, at the Chicago Children's Theater (100 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60607) on July 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

3
Student Blog: Welcome to Summer: Emily Edition! Photo
Student Blog: Welcome to Summer: Emily Edition!

Student blogger Emily Townley talks about her theatre (and non-theatre) related plans!

4
Saint Sebastian Players to Present NUNSENSE, AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, and More in 42nd Seas Photo
Saint Sebastian Players to Present NUNSENSE, AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, and More in 42nd Season

The Saint Sebastian Players have announced the company's 42nd season, featuring a musical with toe-tapping nuns, a political drama and a classic romantic comedy. Performances take place at SSP's home in the lower level of St. Bonaventure.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY Video
Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unsung Gershwin: The Hidden Gems of George & Ira
Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater Chicago (6/30-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5, The Musical
Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WARHOL Lecture: Eric Shiner - "The American Dream"
McAninch Arts Center (7/27-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Millennium Park Residency
Jay Pritzker Pavilion (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Memorial Opera House (7/20-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon
Lookingglass Theatre Company in the Water Tower Water Works (5/24-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The White City: An Audible Exhibition on H.H. Holmes (Recorded))
A Theater in the Dark (3/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arabia, Arabia!
The Jarvis Square Theater (6/15-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty and the Beast
CST's Courtyard Theater (7/14-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You