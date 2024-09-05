Photos: Curious Theatre Branch's 36th Season Begins With THE SHIP AND THE SEA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Curious Theatre Branch will present the world premiere of The Ship and The Sea, written and directed by Chris Bower, now playing through September 29, at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California Ave.

Chris Bower’s The Ship and The Sea reimagines the infamous sinking of the 17th- century Swedish warship Vasa moments after it set sail on its maiden voyage.The story is told from the perspective of the ship, too big, beautiful, and young to fail, the sea, unable to relate to any of the creatures that live and die in her body and two sailors struggling to make sense of their own short lives. Funny and profound, the play echoes our current moment of hubris and dismay.

The cast of The Ship and The Sea includes Lola Zimmerman (The Ship); Vicki Walden (The Sea); Kristy Lockhart (Captain Gamel); Andrew Schoen (Ordinary Seaman Ny); Paul Brennan (Narrator #1) and Lena Brun (Narrator #2).

The production team includes Chris Bower (writer/director); Charlotte Lastra (designer/stage manager); Jayita Bhattacharya (movement specialist); Vicki Walden (music); Lena Brun (music) and Paul Brennan (music).

The performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. The running time is 80 minutes with no intermission. Tickets for The Ship and The Sea are on sale at CuriousTheatreBranch.com. Tickets are priced on a “pay what you can” scale, with a suggested price of $20.

Photo Credit: Paul Brennan



Lola Zimmerman and Vicki Walden

Andrew Schoen and Kristy Lockhart

Andrew Schoen

Vicki Walden and Lola Zimmerman

The cast of THE SHIP AND THE SEA

Kristy Lockhart and Andrew Schoen

Comments