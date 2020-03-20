Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside Postponed Production of INTIMATE APPAREL at Northlight Theatre
In 1905, a black seamstress named Esther sews her way out of poverty stitch by delicate stitch, creating fine lingerie for her Manhattan clientele while longing for a husband and a future. She finds common ground with a Jewish fabric merchant, a relationship they both know cannot grow. So when correspondence with a lonesome Caribbean man leads to a marriage proposal, she accepts. But as her new marriage quickly leads to regret, Esther turns back to her sewing machine to rebuild her life and refashion her future.
Featuring: Rashada Dawan (Mayme), Yao Dogbe (George), Sean Fortunato (Mr. Marks), Mildred Marie Langford (Esther), Rebecca Spence (Mrs. Van Buren) and Jacqueline Williams (Mrs. Dickson)
Creative Team: Scott Penner (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume
Design), Claire Chrzan (Lighting Design), Jeffrey Levin (Sound Design) and Katie Klemme (Production Stage Manager)
Photo Credit: Liz Lauren
