Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside Postponed Production of INTIMATE APPAREL at Northlight Theatre

In 1905, a black seamstress named Esther sews her way out of poverty stitch by delicate stitch, creating fine lingerie for her Manhattan clientele while longing for a husband and a future. She finds common ground with a Jewish fabric merchant, a relationship they both know cannot grow. So when correspondence with a lonesome Caribbean man leads to a marriage proposal, she accepts. But as her new marriage quickly leads to regret, Esther turns back to her sewing machine to rebuild her life and refashion her future.

See photos from Northlight Theatre's postponed production below!

Featuring: Rashada Dawan (Mayme), Yao Dogbe (George), Sean Fortunato (Mr. Marks), Mildred Marie Langford (Esther), Rebecca Spence (Mrs. Van Buren) and Jacqueline Williams (Mrs. Dickson)

Creative Team: Scott Penner (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume

Design), Claire Chrzan (Lighting Design), Jeffrey Levin (Sound Design) and Katie Klemme (Production Stage Manager)





