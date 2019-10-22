Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays Presents A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

Pride Films and Plays will stage the first Chicago production in more than a decade of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE, the heartwarming musical created by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally, the team that wrote RAGTIME and ANASTASIA. A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE is based on a 1994 film starring Albert Finney and features a gorgeous Irish-influenced score.



Alfie Byrne is a middle-aged, unmarried bus conductor who idolizes Oscar Wilde and harbors a secret crush on his handsome young co-worker Robbie Fay. Much of the musical's comedy comes from Alfie's determined efforts to stage a production of Wilde's SALOME with his quirky community theater group.



The cast includes Ryan Lanning (Alfie Byrne), Nick Arceo (Robbie Fay), Ciera Dawn (Adele Rice), Sarah Beth Tanner (Lily), Tommy Bullington (Carney), Ryan Armstrong (Ernie, Rasher Flynn), Tiffany Taylor (Mrs. Patrick), Ian Rigg (Father Kenny), Kimberly Lawson (Mrs. Grace), Jessica Lauren Fisher (Miss Crowe), Christopher Davis (Baldy), Orlando Shelly (Peter), Thomas Tong (Sully O'Hara), Kevin O'Connell (Brenton Beret, Oscar Wilde), Patrick O'Keefe (Swing) and Jenni Carroll (Swing).



The production team includes Donterrio Johnson (director), Robert Ollis (msuic director), Robert S. Kuhn (costume design), Evan Frank (scenic design), Mike McShane (lighting design), Isaac Mandel (sound design), Matthew Zalinski (props design), Shannon Leigh Webber (dialect coach), Allison Petrillo (assistant director), Emily Marrazzo (stage manager), Finn Taylor (asisstant stage manager), Patrick O'Keefe (dance captain), and Justus Wright (sound engineer).





