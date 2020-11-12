Photo Flash: Porchlight Music Theatre Presents The Return Of The Ruffians' BURNING BLUEBEARD

Streaming begins Friday, December 4.

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced its latest virtual offering, the holiday return of The Ruffians' Burning Bluebeard. Written by Jay Torrence and directed by Halena Kays, Burning Bluebeard is available for streaming Friday, Dec. 4 - Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Streaming begins Friday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m. CST with $15 - $50 tickets available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Links are available for viewing 72 hours after purchase. The running time for Burning Bluebeard is 100 minutes and this streamed performance was filmed during the 2019 run at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn Street.

Burning Bluebeard, now in its ninth year, was created and performed by the critically acclaimed theatre troupe The Ruffians. A magical story is told with music, clowning, tumbling, acrobatics and dance, Burning Bluebeard is a physical-performance phenomena inspired by the true story of Chicago's former Iroquois Theatre and the unforgettable events that resulted in tragedy for 600 theatergoers at Christmastime in 1903.

Each performance is a vaudevillian musical delight with a story that excavates the poetic and poignant remains of a piece of Chicago's rich history and leaves the audience with an unforgettable experience.

This performance of Burning Bluebeard includes the 2019 cast: Pamela Chermansky (Fancy Clown); Anthony Courser (Henry Gilfoil); Jay Torrence (Robert Murray); Leah Urzendowski (Nellie Reed); Ryan Walters (Eddie Foy) with Crosby Sandoval (Faerie Queen).

The Burning Bluebeard production team includes Maggie Fullilove-Nugent (lighting design); Robert Hornbostel (associate sound design); Jeffrey D. Kmiec (set design); Bill Morey (costume coordination); Mike Tutaj (original sound design); Leah Urzendowski (choreography); Ariel Etana Triunfo (additional 2019 choreography); Sam Moryoussef (production manager); Justine Palmisano (stage manager) and Alex Rhyan (production and operations director).

The following artists significantly contributed to this performance and the play's creation with The Neo-Futurists in 2011: Lizzie Bracken (set design, costume design, prop design), Dan Broberg (set design), Maggie Fullilove-Nugent (lighting design), Leah Urzendowski (choreography) and Mike Tutaj (sound design).

