Photo Flash: Inside Barrel Of Monkeys' THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Fantastic Beasts And The Stories About Them

Barrel of Monkeys concludes its 2018-19 season with THAT'S WEIRD GRANDMA: Fantastic Beasts and the Stories About Them, directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd (June 24 - July 15) and company member Nick Hart (July 22 - August 12) playing Mondays at 8 pm from June 24 - August 12, 2019 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.barrelofmonkeys.org or by calling (773) 506-7140. The press opening is Monday, July 1 at 8 pm.

Meet the strange and wonderful creatures created by Barrel of Monkeys students, from talking animals to intergalactic lifeforms. BOM performers bring these beings to life through song, dance and ridiculous costumes in the company's lauded original sketch show.

The cast Noah Appelbaum, Linsey Falls, Aissa Guerra, Jennifer Johnson, Tom Malinowski, Emily Marso, Laura McKenzie, Nic Park, Leo Thorp and Rawson Vint.

Now in its eighteenth year, THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA features adaptations of stories written during Barrel of Monkeys' creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. BOM's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people. Every week brings a new line-up of stories, and BOM invites audiences to vote on their favorites at each performance.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover





