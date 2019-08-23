Photo Flash: Get A First Look At FREAKY FRIDAY At Williams Street Repertory
WSRep, McHenry County's only professional theater company, presents Chicagoland premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday!
Williams Street Repertory is excited to get you ready for back to school with the Chicagoland premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday at Raue Center For The Arts! This new musical adaptation of the classic novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films opens on August 2, 2019 and runs through September 1, 2019.
Joe Lehman and Catherine Yore
Jordan Nazos and Catherine Yore
Cast
Jordan Nazos and Cast