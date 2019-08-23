Photo Flash: Get A First Look At FREAKY FRIDAY At Williams Street Repertory

Aug. 23, 2019  

WSRep, McHenry County's only professional theater company, presents Chicagoland premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday!

Williams Street Repertory is excited to get you ready for back to school with the Chicagoland premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday at Raue Center For The Arts! This new musical adaptation of the classic novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films opens on August 2, 2019 and runs through September 1, 2019.

Joe Lehman and Catherine Yore

Jordan Nazos and Catherine Yore

Cast

Cast

Jordan Nazos and Cast



