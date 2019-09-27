Photo Flash: First Look at Walkabout Theater's THE RAVELING

Walkabout Theater Company presents the world premiere of THE RAVELING, co-created with Delhi-based theater Guild of the Goat and Toronto vocalist Fides Krucker, playing September 25 - October 13, 2019 at Victory Garden Theater's Prince Charitable Trust Hall, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at walkabouttheater.org, victorygardens.org, by calling (773) 871-3000 or in person at the Victory Gardens Box Office. The press openings are Thursday, September 26 at 8 pm and Friday, September 27 at 8 pm.

Directed by Walkabout's Artistic Director Thom Pasculli, in collaboration with vocal specialist Fides Krucker and with original text by Morgan McNaught, THE RAVELING is created and performed by Walkabout ensemble members Nigel Brown, McCambridge Dowd-Whipple, Cooper Forsman, Dana Murphy and Katie Mazzini, with Anastacia Narrajos and Guild of the Goat ensemble membersAnirudh Nair and Amba Suhasini K Jhala.

In THE RAVELING, each family member follows the thread of an old story, an inherent lie, a childhood promise, or a shared fantasy that leads them from homeleaving to homecoming and back again. The family's reality is stretched across decades of myth and misadventures. Inspired by true personal narratives of the performers, there is a living question for the ensemble in tracing something of where they each come from and asking what is needed for them to come together. What is the work of coming undone?

THE RAVELING production team includes Bran Moorhead (lighting design), Myron Elliott-Cisneros (costume design), Dominique Zaragoza (scenic design), Sonya Madrigal (assistant director), Shanyn Strub (stage manager) and Nyssa Lowenstein (operations manager) with support from Dina Marie Saubert (workshop lighting designer & Walkabout company member) and Monet Felton (workshop assistant director).





