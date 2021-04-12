Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at SMOKEFALL Streaming at Goodman Theatre

Change is in the air as Violet prepares to bring twin boys into the world.

Apr. 12, 2021 Â 

Smokefall by Noah Haidle and directed by Anne Kauffman is streaming free and on demand, April 12 - 25, 2021 at Goodman Theatre.

Change is in the air as Violet prepares to bring twin boys into the world. Insider her womb, her unborn sons contemplate their future, while the world around her is in transformation: her husband is secretly planning to leave her, her father is slipping into senility and her daughter has taken a vow of silence. Haunting and slyly funny, Smokefall explores the lives of this family in a lyrical treatise on the fragility of life and the power of love. Goodman Theatre presented the world-premiere production of Smokefall on October 5 - November 3, 2013 in the Owen Theatre, and it was remounted by popular demand September 20 - October 26, 2014 in the Albert Theatre.

For more information visit: https://www.goodmantheatre.org/


