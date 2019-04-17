Photo Flash: First Look at FIRST LOVE IS THE REVOLUTION

In April, Steep will open the Midwest premiere of Rita Kalnejais' First Love is the Revolution. Though Kalnejais' writing has been produced extensively in Australia for the better part of the last decade and her work has been taking London by storm of late, Steep's production will mark her Chicago debut as a playwright. First Love is the Revolution premiered at Soho Theatre in London 2015 to much acclaim, and her play This Beautiful Future premiered at The Yard in London in 2017 to critical accolades across the board. Devon de Mayo, whose recent directorial credits include work with Rivendell Theatre, Steppenwolf, Court, and Theatre Wit, makes her Steep debut with this production.



First Love is the Revolution will feature Isa Arciniegas, Jordan Arredondo, Destini Huston, Curtis Edward Jackson, Jose Nateras, Jin Park, and Steep Company Members Lucy Carapetyan (Linda, Birdland) and Alex Gilmor (Earthquakes in London, Posh). Destini Huston was last seen on Steep's stage in 2018 in Penelope Skinner's Linda, and Curtis Edward Jackson was in Steep's 2015 production of Alistair McDowall's Brilliant Adventures.

www.steeptheatre.com

Photo Credit: Gregg Gilman





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You