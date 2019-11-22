Photo Flash: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Enchants At Paramount Theatre

Great dancing candlesticks! Just wait to see what Aurora's Paramount Theatre has in store for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, November 13, 2019-January 19, 2020 at the beautiful Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora.

The Beast, Belle and everyone's favorite enchanted castle characters from one of our most beloved animated films will come to incredible new life at Paramount, ready to thrill, entertain and amaze young and old alike.

Per usual, Paramount has big plans for Beauty and the Beast, with a blockbuster production sure to ignite imaginations, enthrall senses, excite emotions and literally open pages to so much possibility. Entire families will be enchanted by classic song-and-dance numbers like "Be Our Guest," "Belle" and "Beauty and the Beast."

Once upon a time on a bitter winter's night, a vain young prince finds a beggar woman asking for shelter. Disgusted by her appearance, he sends her far away. The old woman transforms into a magical enchantress who places a curse upon the prince to appear as hideous on the outside as he is on the inside. Given a magical rose, he must learn to love and find love in return before the last petal drops, or he is doomed to remain a beast forever locked inside his enchanted castle. But who could ever learn to love a beast?





