Photo Flash: Underscore Theatre Company Presents PROXY

Underscore Theatre Company is pleased to launch its 2019-20 season with the non-Equity world premiere of PROXY by Alexander Sage Oyen, Rachel Franco and Austin Regan, a story of journalistic and personal integrity set to a punk rock score, directed by Stephanie Rohr with music direction by T.J. Anderson. PROXY will play October 20 - November 24, 2019 at Underscore's newly-remodeled, permanent home, The Understudy, 4609 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at underscoretheatre.org.

The cast includes Tessa Dettman, Carisa Gonzalez, Kyle Kite, Michael Mejia and Jenny Rudnick. Swings: Matt Tatone and Sinclair Willman.

Fifteen years ago, when she was a kid, Vanessa was almost murdered by her best friend. Now she is an investigative journalist in a bind, and she decides to do what anyone would do - exploit her personal story by disguising herself and interviewing her childhood best friend and attempted murderer. Vanessa must navigate her estranged family and confront her trauma in the age of going viral. Who has the right to tell our story? When we have been traumatized, how do we pass that pain onto others - and can we ever really heal?

The production team includes Jeremy Hollis (scenic design), Christina Leinicke (costume design), Benjamin Carne (lighting design), Tim McNulty (sound design), Adrian Hadlock (props design), Nicholas Reinhart (production manager), Josh Prisching (technical director), Liz Gomez (master electrician), Karla Meyer (sound operator) and Leah Geis (stage manager).

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Kyle Kite, Tessa Dettman, Carisa Gonzalez, Michael Mejia and Jenny Rudnick

Jenny Rudnick and Carisa Gonzalez

Kyle Kite, Tessa Dettman, Carisa Gonzalez, Michael Mejia and Jenny Rudnick

Kyle Kite, Tessa Dettman and Jenny Rudnick

Carisa Gonzalez, Kyle Kite and Jenny Rudnick

Tessa Dettman and Carisa Gonzalez

Carisa Gonzalez and Tessa Dettman

Carisa Gonzalez and Tessa Dettman

Michael Mejia and Carisa Gonzalez

Tessa Dettman and Carisa Gonzalez

Carisa Gonzalez and Tessa Dettman

Tessa Dettman and Carisa Gonzalez

Tessa Dettman

Carisa Gonzalez and Kyle Kite





