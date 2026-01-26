Photo: BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA at A Red Orchid Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production photos have been released for BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA, the Chicago premiere of Anna Ouyang Moench’s father-daughter drama, currently playing at A Red Orchid Theatre. The production continues the company’s 33rd season and runs through February 22, 2026, at 1531 N. Wells Street in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood.

Directed by Artistic Director Kirsten Fitzgerald, the production features ensemble member John Judd alongside Cassidy Slaughter-Mason. Sahar Dika and Guy Wicke serve as understudies.

Birds of North America follows John and his daughter Caitlyn, both birders, as they observe the skies over their suburban Maryland backyard across a span of years. As seasons change, relationships shift, children grow, and parents age, the play traces a decade in the life of a father-daughter relationship shaped by time, distance, and the limits of mutual understanding.

The production team includes scenic designer Morgan Laszlo, costume designer Ben Argenta Kress, lighting designer Seojung Jang, composer and sound designer Ethan Korvne, props designer and set dresser Spencer Diaz Tootle, dramaturg Jojo Brown, assistant director Amy Carpenter, casting director Kyle Stoffers, production manager Shelbi Weaver, and technical director Tom Daniel. Alivia Arizaga serves as stage manager, with Faith Locke as assistant stage manager.

Single tickets are now on sale, with preview pricing ranging from $33 to $44 and regular run tickets priced at $55. Access, student, senior, and group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased online or by phone at (312) 943-8722. Ticket prices include a processing fee.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover