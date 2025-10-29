Pegasus Theatre Chicago Will Present THE 39TH ANNUAL YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL In January 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pegasus Theatre Chicago will present the 39th Annual Young Playwrights Festival from January 1–24, 2026, at Chicago Dramatists, 798 N. Aberdeen Street. The annual festival spotlights original one-act plays written by Chicago high school students, professionally produced and directed by local theatre artists.

Performances will begin with previews on January 1 and 2 at 7:00 p.m. and January 3 at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Opening Ceremony and press performance on Sunday, January 4 at 2:30 p.m. Regular performances continue Fridays at 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets, priced $15–$30, go on sale Friday, November 28 at PegasusTheatreChicago.org.

For nearly four decades, Pegasus Theatre Chicago’s Young Playwrights Festival—the oldest such festival in the United States—has engaged hundreds of students across the city, guiding them in the craft of writing one-act plays. Each year, more than 300 submissions are received, with the winning scripts developed and staged by industry professionals. The program continues Pegasus’s mission to champion authentic voices and foster the next generation of Chicago storytellers.

THE 39TH YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL LINEUP

Blizzard Bound

by Sophia Ponce (Whitney Young Magnet High School, Teacher Elizabeth Danesh)

Directed by Ilesa Duncan

In a hurry to close up shop, a blizzard traps the owner of a convenience store with last-minute customers.

Offices Etc.

by Clark Tavas (Lane Tech College Prep, Teacher Dane Haiken)

Directed by Anna Bahow

An office worker is desperate to find someone—anyone—who knows how to operate Excel spreadsheets.

A Question

by Lola Zimmerman (Senn High School, Teacher Harper Case)

Directed by Ben Locke

A pair of strangers sit on a park bench and reflect on life as an asteroid hurtles toward Earth.

Toil & Trouble

by Ashley Snyder (Lane Tech College Prep, Teacher Dane Haiken)

Directed by Ilesa Duncan

When three sisters reunite to cast an ancient spell, long-held resentments surface and the magic reveals something far more potent than expected.

Additional festival casting and creative team information will be announced in November.

About Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Pegasus Theatre Chicago has been a mainstay in the city’s theatre community for more than four decades, dedicated to producing imaginative work primarily by and about Black and other artists of color. The company’s mission centers on cultural equity, intercultural communication, and socially relevant programming. Pegasus has received 77 Joseph Jefferson Awards since its founding and continues to inspire audiences through innovative new works and community engagement.