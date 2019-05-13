Parents' Choice Gold Winner Alina Celeste Shares Chicago Area Shows in June

Parents' Choice® Gold Award winner Alina Celeste is set to raise the roof and celebrate the release of her new album, Love is Te Quiero, with a series of free, bilingual shows for kids and families. Alina will present seven fun-filled, high-energy concerts between June 5 and 10 in Park Ridge, Elgin, Bolingbrook, Glencoe, New Lenox, Northlake, and Des Plaines.

Alina loves Chicago so much that she's actually moving to the city in late May from her native Miami.

As a child, Alina Celeste thrived in a multi-cultural, multi-generational environment that held no reservations about the phrase "I love you ... Te quiero." Her music is creative, joyous, and eclectic, much like her hometown. Love is Te Quierois a joyful, melodious expression of Alina Celeste's Cuban-American heritage and a celebration of a childhood lived in two languages,

"I'm really excited about representing the kind of childhood I had," says Alina. "As the daughter of a Cuban immigrant father and an American mother, promoting multiculturalism and cultural exchange are an essential part of my own mission. Third culture is very apparent in my music - I grew up in a world where Spanish and English music and language lived side-by-side as a matter of course. I hope to normalize that multicultural and multilingual experience on a national level."

Watch Alina Celeste in action HERE.

Alina Celeste's highly interactive show is a silly, energetic, acoustic romp through North American and Caribbean folk tunes and Alina's catchy, melodic originals, including such fan favorites as "Baila Conmigo," "Love Is," and "Clap Hands." At her Chicago area show in June, Alina will also play new songs from Love is Te Quierolike "Coquinas," and she'll take audience requests, too! The whole family will dance, sing and learn in Spanish and English, and go home humming.

Alina Celeste has taught, performed, and presented workshops and master classes throughout the United States and internationally in cities as far-flung as Santiago de Atitlán in Guatemala and Kempsey and Melbourne in Australia. Her YouTube channel won a 2018 Parents' Choice® Gold Award, she was the first kindie artist to play at the San Francisco Free Folk Festival, and she was nominated for Teacher of the Year by her fellow teachers at Tropical Elementary School during her first year of teaching in the Miami-Dade County public school system. Alina is on the board of The Children's Music Network and wholeheartedly believes in that organization's mission to bring music education to every child and honor every child's experience through music. With Chicago-based kids' musician and educator Hamlet Meneses (who performs as Mi Amigo Hamlet), she founded the Being Bilingual Rocks Foundation. Through the Foundation, she and Hamlet hope to celebrate bilingual life by working to make it the norm rather than the exception, to encourage children to not only learn multiple languages but also engage with other cultures, and to provide children in communities that are not typically represented in the media with mirrors of their own experiences and languages.

Parents' Choice Gold-Winning Children's Musician Alina Celeste

Celebrates Love is Te Quiero

With Seven Free Chicago Area Shows for Kids & Families in June

WHEN: Wednesday, June 5, 2019. 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Park Ridge Public Library, 20 S. Prospect Ave., Park Ridge, IL 60068

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 847-825-3123.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 5, 2019. 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Gail Borden Public Library, 27o N. Grove Ave., Elgin, IL 60120

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 847-742-2411.

WHEN: Thursday, June 6, 2019. 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Central Park Pavilion, 201 Recreation Drive, Bolingbrook, IL 60440

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 630-739-0272

WHEN: Friday, June 7, 2019. 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe, IL 60022

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 847-835-5056.

WHEN: Saturday, June 8, 2019. 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: New Lenox Public Library, 120 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox, IL 60451

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 815-485-2605.

WHEN: Saturday, June 8, 2019. 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Northlake Public Library, 231 N. Wolf Rd., Northlake, IL 60164

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 708-562-2301.

WHEN: Monday, June 10, 2019. 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave., Des Plaines, IL 60016

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 847-827-5551.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You