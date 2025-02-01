Paramount Theatre Reveals 2025-26 Broadway and BOLD Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paramount has revealed a four-show line-up for its 14th Broadway Series, including two Chicago-area premieres - Come from Away, directed by Trent Stork, (August 20–October 12, 2025) and Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Jessica Fisch (February 4–March 22, 2026).

Other productions include Irving Berlin's White Christmas, directed by Stephen Schellhardt (November 12, 2025–January 11, 2026), and 1940s World War II musical, South Pacific, directed by Devon Hayakawa and Trent Stork (April 29-June 14, 2026).

Paramount's fourth BOLD Series brings three more works to the intimate Copley Theatre, right across the street from Paramount, in 2025-26: Sam Shepard's American classic True West, directed by Paramount Artistic Director Jim Corti (July 16–August 31, 2025), the Chicago premiere of new play Covenant by Chicago native York Walker, directed by Goodman Theatre's Malkia Stampley (October 1–November 16, 2025), and the first area Equity staging of Ride the Cyclone since its debut in 2015, directed by Lauren Berman (March 18–May 31, 2026).

“Our theaters exist to take hold of your senses, heart and soul, and lift you up individually and communally, ” said Paramount Theatre Artistic Director Jim Corti. “Being with friends and family, and among others you haven't met, we're as one, witness to the sights and sounds of story and song depicting the struggles and joys onstage in which we see so much of ourselves revealed. We're lifted up by the excellence of the music and artistry and most of all, by our shared humanity. Personally, I hope to see you join us for our most promising season yet!”

“Thanks to the success of our Broadway Series at Paramount, our BOLD Series at the Copley, and now, our all-new, immersive Million Dollar Quartet, extended through June at our new Stolp Island Theatre, downtown Aurora is earning a new reputation as THE destination for vibrant nightlife, a fast-growing roster of new restaurants, anchored by a nexus of incredible, and affordable, live theater options on any one night,” said Tim Rater, President and CEO, Paramount Theatre. “With the City of Aurora's firm and continued commitment to supporting the arts, we are becoming the model that others can look to as to how the live performing arts can reinvigorate and drive success in a downtown business district.”

More about Paramount Theatre's 14th Broadway Series:

Come from Away

Chicago-area premiere

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Directed by Trent Stork

August 20–October 12, 2025

Opening Night: Friday, August 29, 7 p.m.

9/11/2001. 38 airplanes. 6,579 stranded passengers from 100 countries. One small town in Newfoundland. Welcome to the rock—a safe space at the end of the world.

﻿Before they have a clue what's happening, thousands of airline passengers are diverted to the town of Gander, doubling its population overnight and putting the townsfolk to the test. Based on astonishing true events and hundreds of hours of interviews with the townspeople and the “come from aways” who were welcomed with open arms, audiences experience the spirit of small-town generosity that helped the healing begin. Full of songs that celebrate kinship and grit, Come From Away's message is simple and significant: in this day and age, it's more important than ever for kindness to reach across the borders.

Paramount's Chicago premiere of Come from Away will be the first local staging of this breathtaking musical, nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. It will be directed by Paramount's own Trent Stork, whose recent run of smash hits include Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical, Billy Elliot, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock, Into the Woods with co-director Jim Corti, and the Jeff Award-winning Kinky Boots.

White Christmas

Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by David Ives and Paul Blake

Directed by Stephen Schellhardt

November 12, 2025–January 11, 2026

Opening Night: Friday, November 21, 7 p.m.

If your family is dreaming of a White Christmas, may your days be merry and bright, because Paramount Theatre is, too.

Pageantry and spectacle come to life in this iconic holiday musical. World War II is over, and former GIs Bob and Phil have become a highly popular song-and-dance team. The men travel to a quaint ski resort in Vermont where they meet Betty and Judy, an equally talented up-and-coming sister act. Once there, they realize the mountain resort is owned by their former General, who is on the brink of losing it all. “Let's put on a show in the barn!” is the classic answer to help the beloved General save his business, culminating with epic dance numbers, spectacular costumes and a finale rendition of “White Christmas” that will make you a believer.

Based on the beloved 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, this two-time Tony Award nominated musical is a family favorite that brings generations together to celebrate the magic of the holidays. Stephen Schellhardt, a star on Paramount's stages as Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Baker in Into the Woods, and Bruce in Fun Home, also debuting this spring as a director at Paramount with his BOLD Series staging of The 25th Anniversary Putnam County Spelling Bee, will make his Broadway Series directing debut with White Christmas. As always, Paramount's two-story Christmas tree will anchor the theater's Grand Gallery, serving as the perfect backdrop for holiday family photos.

Dear Evan Hansen

Chicago-area Premiere

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Book by Steven Levenson

Directed by Jessica Fisch

February 4–March 22, 2026

Opening Night: Friday, February 13 at 7 p.m.

“Dear Evan Hansen: Today is going to be a good day and here's why…”

That's how Evan starts every day, writing himself a letter about why it's going to be a good day. It's a coping mechanism for this lonely, anxious high schooler looking to fit in. It's because of these letters that Evan finds himself telling a well-meaning, little white lie that snowballs into a blizzard of untruths. In the end, his unforgettable journey demonstrates there is a place for everyone to feel love, acceptance and to be seen—even when you make mistakes.

Paramount's new staging of one of the most iconic contemporary musicals of our time will be the first produced by any Chicago-area theater since the show's national tour. It's not just an honest and original story for all of us who just want to be seen–It's a six-time Tony Award-winner, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score, and won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Prolific Chicago director Jessica Fisch, winner of the 2024 Jeff Award for Director-Musical, will make her Paramount debut with this must-see production.

South Pacific

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Tales of the South Pacific” by James A. Michener

Directed by Devon Hayakawa and Trent Stork

April 29-June 14, 2026

Opening Night: Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

﻿“If you don't have a dream, how you gonna have a dream come true?”

South Pacific is a beloved musical tale that follows World War II armed services personnel through spy missions, war-time drama and romance in a tropical paradise with warm breezes, breathless sunsets and B52 bombers. Balancing duties to their country with their island expectations, ensign Nellie Forbush and lieutenant Joseph Cable suddenly find themselves irresistibly falling in love on foreign soil. But will that love translate back in the States?

South Pacific, a 10-time Tony Award-winner, including Best Book and Best Score, also boasts some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most memorable showtunes like “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” and “Bali Ha'i.” It's also an iconic, complex and important piece of musical theater that reminds us to celebrate cultural differences and the value of people unlike ourselves.

Note: Starting this August, per audience feedback, Paramount has shifted the Broadway Series Friday night start time from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m., including Opening Nights.

Paramount's 2025-26 BOLD Series:

True West

Written by Sam Shepard

Directed by Jim Corti

July 16–August 31, 2025

Opening Nights: Wednesday and Thursday, July 22 and 23 at 7 p.m.

While house sitting just outside of L.A., Austin just wants to finish his screenplay for the Hollywood producer prepared to buy it. One problem: his estranged brother Lee, a thief, just popped in for a visit. After five years apart, Austin and Lee discover they only have one thing in common: a sense of cutthroat ambition, no matter who stands in the way. As the conflict and chaos between the two boil, things go from tense to savage as nerves and family ties fray, and the tables turn for them both.

Sam Shepard's True West is an undeniable American classic, a story of sibling rivalry colliding with the American Dream. It was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play, and a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize in Drama. John Malkovich and Gary Sinise famously essayed the roles of Austin and Lee at Steppenwolf Theatre more than 40 years ago. Set your dials for excitement when Artistic Director Jim Corti takes the reins of True West for another night of raw, gritty live theater in Paramount's intimate Copley Theatre.

Covenant

Chicago-area premiere

Written by York Walker

Directed by Malkia Stampley

October 1–November 16, 2025

Opening Nights: Wednesday and Thursday, October 8 and 9 at 7 p.m.

Nothing much ever happens in a small town in Georgia— especially for someone who needs to be in the limelight. So Johnny skips town to make it in the music world. When he returns two years later, fully transformed and a rising blues star, rumors begin: is Johnny possessed with talent, or simply possessed? And after he takes his new hometown bride on the road and returns her two months later—mute and manic—sins are exposed, old secrets surface and faith is held together by the thinnest of threads.

Inspired by the myth of Robert Johnson, this haunting, Southern Gothic play explores the power of belief and tests the thin veil between rumor and truth. Paramount’s staging of Covenant will be the first live production in Chicago. Playwright York Walker, an award-winning playwright originally from here, is now based in Harlem. It also marks the Paramount directing debut for Malkia Stampley, artistic producer at Goodman Theatre.

Ride the Cyclone

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell

Directed by Lauren Berman

March 18–May 31, 2026

Press openings: Wednesday and Thursday, March 25 and 26 at 7 p.m.

Everyone loves the carnival, but no one escapes the Cyclone.

Six teenagers from the St. Cassian Choir must compete to be the only one resurrected after an unfortunate roller coaster disaster kills them all. The Amazing Karnak, a quirky fortune-telling machine, acts as game-show host, judge and jury, and guides the teens through their destiny-altering challenge: tell your story, in song form, to win the chance to return to life. Who among them deserves a change in fortune and a second chance to live?

Find out when Paramount presents the first professional area staging of this now-iconic, head-turning musical in more than 10 years, directed by Lauren Berman, who staged Paramount’s acclaimed BOLD Series production of What the Constitution Means to Me in 2023.

About Paramount Theatre

For over 50 years, the Joseph Jefferson Awards has recognized excellence in Chicago area theater. Paramount has been honored to earn 124 Jeff nominations and 31 wins over the last eight years of eligibility, including six Jeff Awards in 2022 for Kinky Boots, including Best Musical-Large, Paramount’s fourth win in that category following Sweeney Todd (2017), West Side Story (2016) and Les Misérables (2015).

Paramount Theatre is one of five live performance venues overseen by the Aurora Civic Center Authority (ACCA) in downtown Aurora. ACCA also programs and manages the 165-seat Copley Theatre, home to Paramount’s BOLD Series, at 8 E. Galena in the North Island Center; Stolp Island Theatre, now open at 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, with a wildly acclaimed immersive production of Million Dollar Quartet, extended through June 2025; RiverEdge Park, downtown Aurora’s outdoor summer concert venue at 360 N. Broadway; and the Paramount School of the Arts.

Paramount Theatre continues to expand its artistic and institutional boundaries under the guidance of Tim Rater, President and CEO, Aurora Civic Center Authority; Jim Corti, Artistic Director, Paramount Theatre; a dedicated Board of Trustees and a devoted staff of live theater and music professionals.

Comments