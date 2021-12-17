Paramount Theatre Cancels Weekend Performances of CINDERELLA Due to Covid 19

Paramount Theatre has released a statement to Cinderella ticket holders regarding a pause in performances through this weekend due to Covid 19, and how to reschedule for shows starting Wednesday, December 22:

We regret to inform you that due to COVID-related illness within the cast and crew we need to cancel all Cinderella performances tonight through Sunday, December 19.

We apologize for the inconvenience and hope you will join us on a different day. We have scheduled additional performances to help offer you more performance options. Please select another Cinderella performance to attend and contact the Box Office at your earliest convenience at (630) 896-6666 -- our associates will take care of everything else. The Box Office is open until 8 p.m. tonight.

If you cannot find a performance that fits your schedule, we'll be happy to give you a credit or a full refund.

Again, we apologize for having to do this.

Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times.

All the best,

Kevin Berls