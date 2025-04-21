Open Space Arts and Playwright Power to Present 100 DAYS Featuring 10-MInute Plays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Space Arts and Playwright Power will present 100 DAYS, a powerful evening of new ten-minute plays featuring characters navigating the realities of today’s political landscape. Curated by Playwright Power and directed by co-founder Tara Blau Smollen, these plays were written since the most recent Presidential election and selected from over 160 submissions nationwide.

100 DAYS premieres on Wednesday, April 30—marking the 100th day of the new administration—and runs through Sunday, May 4. Each performance will feature the same compelling lineup of plays, offering a snapshot of a nation in flux through the eyes of its storytellers and will be followed by audience talkback.

Playwright Power was born in a late November 2024 discussion between Smollen and OSA founder David Zak. The two longtime friends and associates envisioned a call for new plays about what the new administration could/ would mean for the country, and a showcase in which to produce the plays publicly. Playwright Power officially incorporated in late 2024 and launched its first open call for new plays on January 1, Expectations were modest. Blau and Zak were hoping for a couple dozen submissions by the March 1 deadline. Instead, the response exceeded all hopes. The selected works reflect a powerful range of voices and perspectives, tackling urgent and deeply human issues such as economic hardship, abortion, immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. From heartbreaking to hilarious, these plays demonstrate the transformative potential of storytelling in uncertain times.

Performance Schedule:

Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 4 at 3:00 PM

Suggested donation: $10

Performances at Open Space Arts, 1411 W. Wilson.



THE PLAYS



A NECROPSY

By Stephanie Heathcock, Knob Moster, MO



Medical examiners are unique in that, by the end of an autopsy, they may know the deceased better than any other living person. The body of a sixteen year old girl has found its way to Dr. Sydney Rose's table, and what they discover will unexpectedly change the way this girl will be remembered.



ASK YOURSELF

By Mike Ryder, Broomfield, CO



In chaos there is opportunity. Words to live by, if you're Tucker. He and his billionaire tech-bros have destabilized the economy to get richer and Tucker is waiting out the riots in his secret bunker. He has everything he needs to ride out the storm, including a trophy wife and private security detail. He has thought of everything. Or has he?



ENEMIES FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC

By Michael Burke, Chicago, IL



Set in the near future in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, U.S. Special Agent Elek interrogates university history professor Paul Razowsky after Paul's husband has gone missing.



LEAKING

By Marguerite Scott, Sante Fe, NM



A weary 63 and 1/3 year old woman, trying to find a pro-active outlet for her economic survival rage, shares a letter she has written to the CEO of the Dollar Tree Store. She's particularly upset about the price increase of overnight bladder pads. While trying to save the bees.



THE MORNING AFTER

By Stephen Taft, Republic, MO



It’s November 6th, the morning after the 2024 Presidential election. Iconic figures gather to discuss the surprising results and to decide on a way to move forward in an unsettling time.



world is a fuck

By Beckett Flynn, Brooklyn, NY



Two queer friends smoke and rage outside their hometown church where their Best Friend — after renouncing her queerness and accepting Jesus into her heart — just got married.



WRONG WHEN DECIDED

By Douglas Whaley, Dublin, OH



A newly appointed Supreme Court justice is pressured by another member of the Court to help overturn the Court's landmark decision on LGBTQ marriage.



99 BOTTLES OF BEER

By Beth Harpaz, Brooklyn, NY



Passengers on a train band together to shut down a man spewing hatred.



Cast

Mary Anne Bowman

Rachel Fox

Nathan Kabara

David Niemeyer

Niara Taylor



