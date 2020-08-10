One Of A Kind New Play Development Program Selects Its Next Group Of Playwrights

The first reading is on YouTube Live at 7:30 pm August 19th.

The next four plays which will be workshopped in The New Play Lab and streamed live on YouTube have been announced. These playwrights have had their works produced and/or developed Off- Broadway and in professional theatres across the country. The works touch on many current issues that make up our cultural landscape such as group identity, femininity/masculinity, political corruption, and morality in sports.

The plays being workshopped in Cycle 3 are:

The Humanities by Zayd Dohrn /

Streaming August 19th @ 7:30pm (CST)

- The O'Neill Festival Selection

- Appeared in the 16th Annual New Stages Festival at The Goodman

Be Mean to Me by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz /

Streaming August 26th @ 7:30pm (CST)

- Semi-finalist for Premiere Stages at Keane, IATI Theater

Moreno by Pravin Wilkins /

Streaming September 2nd @ 7:30pm (CST)

- O'Neill Finalist 2020

The Broken Hearts of a Corrupted White House by Matthew Paul Olmos /

Streaming September 9th @ 7:30pm (CST)

- Workshopped at New Dramatists in 2019

Cycle 3 will kick off starting Wednesday, August 19th at 7:30pm (CST)! We invite audiences to join us every Wednesday till September 9th for our virtual play readings on YouTube Live. You, the audience, will get a firsthand look at the development of these works! You can also become an integral part of the creative process by joining us for post-performance discussions with moderator Kay Martinovich, the playwright, director, and cast.

Please join in for the first reading on YouTube Live at 7:30 pm August 19th.

The live streams are free of charge. To help support this work and the artists involved, consider a donation of $25. Donations can be made by following this link or through our Venmo account @KaneRep.

