Oil Lamp Theater Unveils Cast And Creative Team For Theresa Rebeck's POOR BEHAVIOR

Oil Lamp Theater, currently presenting the highly recommended political comedy The Outsider through February 22, has announced the cast and creative team for its next production of its 2026 season, Poor Behavior, written by Theresa Rebeck and directed by Lauren Katz, April 10 - May 10, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road.

The schedule includes two preview performances Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 11 at 3 p.m., with an opening/press performance Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be additional Wednesday performances April 15 at 11 a.m and 3 p.m.; April 22 at 7:30 p.m. (understudy performance); April 29 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and May 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30 for previews and $55 for the run at OilLampTheater.org.

A visit from old friends takes an unexpected turn when a bombshell accusation throws niceties out the window. Hospitality turns to havoc. Sanity shatters into shambles. Manners take a backseat as two couples are pushed to their limits during a weekend in the country. Will they be able to pick up the pieces over wine and muffins or will their poor behavior leave them irrevocably broken? Find out in this sharp-witted play by acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck.

The cast of Poor Behavior includes Sam Fain (he/him, Ian); Lauren Paige (she/her, Maureen); Ksa Curry (she/her, Ella); Jack Morsovillo (he/him, Peter) with understudies Cooper Bohn (he/him, Ian U/S); Cait Kelly (she/they, Maureen U/S); Jaime Nebeker (she/her, Ella U/S) and Adrian Briones (he/him, Peter U/S).

The production team includes Lauren Katz (she/her, director); Connor Windle (she/her, production manager and stage manager); Trenton Jones (he/him, scenic designer); Elly Burke (she/her; properties designer); Danielle Reinhardt (she/her; Costume Designer); Paige Klopfenstein (she/her, intimacy director); Daniel Friedman (he/him, lighting designer); Alex Trinh (he/him, sound designer); Andy Cahoon (he/him, technical director); Sienna Laurent Choi (she/her, assistant stage manager) and Rose Leisner (she/her, company manager).

CONTENT ADVISORY: Poor Behavior contains strong language and mature themes including discussions of mental health and suicide.