ONE OF A KIND HOLIDAY SHOW Returns to the Mart

A highly-anticipated and much-revered holiday experience in Chicago, the 19th Annual One of a Kind Holiday Show will return to The Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, from Thursday, December 5 - Sunday, December 8. Offering shoppers a one-stop shopping and entertainment experience, the show features work from over 600 talented artists, artisans and makers from across North America and beyond, as well as gourmet cafes, live music, a thoughtfully-curated fine art gallery and much more. Shoppers are invited to indulge in one of the city's most unique events for shopping, gourmet goods and live entertainment during the holiday season.

"The holiday show is truly a magical experience and we are delighted to be returning for another season," said Aida Sarvan, Director of Marketing for the One of a Kind Show. "Each year we are amazed by the excitement of shoppers both returning and new, as well as the overall electricity surrounding the show throughout the city. We are beyond delighted to keep the tradition alive and further expand with new artists, partners and activations to continue to add to the fun."

Shoppers may browse products spanning a variety of media including fine art, ceramics, mixed media, fashion, furniture, fiber art, jewelry, gourmet goods, pet products, photography, accessories, bath and body, children's products, holiday and home goods. Exhibiting artists will be on-site throughout the run of the show to engage with attendees and share their inspirations, as well as offer behind-the-scenes insights into their creative processes. The show's "Emerging Market" will also return, showcasing 25 up-and-coming artists sharing their work at the show for the first time.

"Each artist brings a level of passion and vibrancy that makes this show an unmatched experience for attendees," said Kathleen Hogan, Director of Sales for the One of a Kind Show. "Their love for their work shines through with each interaction they have during the show. We are thrilled to be welcoming more than 150 new artists as well as 25 up and comers to the mix to continue to create variety for our shoppers and opportunity for new talent to showcase their work."

The One of a Kind Show will be open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, December 6; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, December 7 and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, December 8. Tickets are $12 per adult and provide entry for all four days. Children 12 and under are free. Special ticket packages and offers are available online only. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.oneofakindshowchicago.com.





