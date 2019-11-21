Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra Returns To Raue Center, 12/17

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to announce the return of a beloved tradition! Enjoy beautiful orchestral renditions of holiday favorites and new sounds with the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's holiday pops concert at 8 p.m. on December 17, 2019.

"Northern Indiana Symphony Orchestra helps ring in the holidays every year at Raue Center. "We are thankful to Home State Bank for supporting this wonderful community tradition," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "You can't help but leave the theater feeling the spirit of the season after this holiday concert that is perfect for the whole family!"

The spirit of the holidays comes alive in this festive concert! NISO celebrates the spirit of the season with a combination of traditional holiday favorites and new sounds performed by a talented group of 75 professional musicians under the leadership of Music Director and Conductor Kirk Muspratt.

NISO is committed to offering powerful concerts and educational programs to the public. It performs a full season of subscription concerts and is also committed to educational outreach initiatives. NISO is also dedicated to providing quality orchestral programming that promotes opportunities for enjoyment and expands interest in and understanding of diverse music.

Tickets start at $52 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination. For additional information, visit rauecenter.org,





