Northlight Presents The World Premiere Of THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, continues its 2019-2020 season with the World Premiere of The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Jessica Thebus. The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley runs November 7 - December 15, 2019 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The press opening is Friday, November 15, 2019 at 8pm.

From the authors of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley comes a charming new companion piece!

While the Bennets and Darcys are celebrating upstairs, the servants below stairs find themselves in the midst of a holiday scandal. Lydia's ne'er-do-well husband Mr. Wickham has arrived, and it's up to the loyal housekeeper, footman, and new maid to keep the festivities running smoothly without revealing the unwelcome guest. As old misunderstandings and new secrets start to spiral out of control, the residents of Pemberley prove that family, forgiveness, and the true spirit of giving always win the day.

BJ Jones comments, "Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon have done it again, reimagining the Bennet sisters and their lives during Christmas at Pemberley. What a delightful and imaginative confection by these two smart and savvy creators, continuing Northlight's rich relationship with them."

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley is a rolling world premiere commissioned and originally produced by Northlight Theatre with The Jungle Theater, Minneapolis, MN; and Marin Theatre Company, Mill Valley, CA.

The cast includes Jennifer Latimore (Lydia Wickham), Jayson Lee (Brian), Will Mobley (George Wickham), Aurora Real De Asua (Cassie), Penny Slusher (Mrs. Reynolds), Luigi Sottile (Fitzwilliam Darcy) and Netta Walker (Elizabeth Darcy).

The creative team includes William Boles (scenic design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), Christine A. Binder (lighting design), and Kevin O'Donnell (sound design). The production stage manager is Katie Klemme and the assistant stage manager is Abigail Medrano.

Curtain times are: Tuesdays: 7:30pm (November 12 & 26 only); Wednesdays: 1:00pm and 7:30pm; Thursdays: 7:30pm (except November 28); Fridays: 8:00pm; Saturdays: 2:30pm (except November 9); and 8:00pm; and Sundays: 2:30pm; and 7:00pm (November 10 and December 1 only).

Backstage with BJ: The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

Friday, November 1 at noon at Northlight Theatre

Backstage with BJ is a mid-day discussion with Artistic Director BJ Jones, featuring special guest artists, actors, directors and designers, offering behind-the-scenes insight into each production while it is still in rehearsal. Backstage with BJ for The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley will last approximately one hour. The event is free, but reservations are required. Visit https://northlight.org/events/backstage-with-bj/ to reserve your spot.

Post Show Discussions will be held after the following performances:

November 12 and December 5 following the evening performances and November 10, 20, 24 and 27 following the matinees.

An Open Captioning performance will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 2:30pm.





