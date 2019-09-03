NoMads Art Collective Announces 2019/2020 Season

NoMads Art Collective has announced the lineup for their 2019/2020 season. Kicking off their season in October will be their inaugural playwriting festival, Sparks: A 10 Minute Play Laboratory. Then, in May 2020, they will be producing the world premiere of littlespace, or the daddy play, written by company member Marjorie Muller. And rounding out their season in Summer 2020 will be their second ensemble show, a follow-up to their sold-out run of their devised and immersive piece Focus Group, a Focus Group which ran this past June.

This season thematically touches society's taboos -- what does the world tell us we are allowed to talk about? And what parts of ourselves to we need to hide in order to function as a "normal" member of society?

Sparks: a new, ten-minute play laboratory / October 21st-23rd

In the fall, NoMads kicks off their season with an inaugural, ten-minute play laboratory called "Sparks", presenting shorter works that push boundaries in both content and form, inspired fittingly by the word "taboo." Join us for a night of new, challenging work October 21st through the 23rd at Jackalope's Frontier space for a night of ten-minute plays.

littlespace, or the daddy play by Marjorie Muller / May 4th-24th

Bea's struggle to have her chronic pain, which she believes is endometriosis, seen by her doctor has put her plans of having a family on hold, perhaps permanently. As she tries to come to grips with the new reality before her, normalcy fractures when her husband reveals he's just been found by his long-lost daughter and her sister-in-law begins to unravel under the pressure of being a newly single mother. A story about family, intimacy, and the things we sacrifice for what we think we want, this unflinching world premiere takes a closer look at a system that sometimes hurts more than helps.

Opening May 4th 2020, at Greenhouse Theater Center, directed by Danielle Szabo.

NoMads Ensemble Show / Summer 2020

Returning next summer, NoMads Ensemble will present a collaboratively created theatrical experience, devised from the Ensemble's weekly meetings. Nomads returns to their experimental and nomadic roots, to build a new language of theatre and showcase new styles of production. Dates and location tba.





