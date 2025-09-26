New Musical GODS: A MUSICAL RAMPAGE to Debuts Act 1 At Elgin Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A brand new musical, gods: A Musical Rampage, is set to be presented this weekend. The provocative new musical will receive a special preview of Act 1 at the Elgin Fringe Festival.

In gods: A Musical Rampage, a gay whore and his activist lover plot to murder a homophobic pastor. But their rebellion doesn't go unnoticed - they may have just pissed off a pantheon of ancient deities who aren't ready to be sidelined. Blending biting satire, queer politics, and divine chaos, gods is a furious, funny, and fearless piece of new musical theatre.

The cast for gods: A MUSICAL RAMPAGE features Kyle Reid Haas (Off-Broadway: Contact High), Johnny Rabe (Broadway: A Christmas Story), Bella Ouellette (Workshops: JOY, ), Dana Norris, Denis Vorobyev, Olivia Kaye Da Silva, Arlo Kiss, Michael Fosha, Hope Powell, Korrin Gladwin, Maya Buffomante, and Erin Bonham.

Created by Kyle Reid Hass, gods carries the signature of a rising voice in theatre and television. Hass is the co-creator, showrunner, songwriter, and orchestrator for the musical series Act of Faith, an official selection of the 2023 Austin Film Festival, now streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi. His theatre credits include serving as Artistic Producer for Broadway In Chicago's Children of Eden concert at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, a collaboration alongside Stephen Schwartz, John Caird, and the Chicagoland Theatre Fund. He also co-created Contact High, an original musical that ran Off-Broadway at Ars Nova in 2019 and was featured at the New York Musical Theatre Festival (NYMF) in 2018.

"With gods, I wanted to write a story that is outrageous, funny, and unapologetically queer - but also deeply rooted in real anger and the fight for justice," says Hass. "It's about what happens when ordinary people try to take on systems of hate, and the chaos - divine and otherwise - that ensues. It's messy and it's loud, just like real life."