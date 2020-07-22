New August Line-Up Announced At Metropolis

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre announces new music and comedy shows with 50 seat capacity, beginning July 31, 2020.

• Creole Stomp Duo (July 31 & August 1, 2020)

• Projecto 7 Salsa and Latin Jazz Band (August 14 & 22, 2020)

• An Evening of Comedy with Lance Richards, featuring Hari Rao and John DaCosse (August 21 & 22, 2020)

• Love Songs from Broadway, Jazz, and Pop (August 28 & 29, 2020)

Tickets for all shows are $35 and can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121. Box Office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12PM-6PM; Tuesday and Thursday 10AM-3PM; and one hour prior to show time.

Please note each show has a capacity of 50 seats and will be a 75 minute show with a 15 minute intermission. Masks are required at all times, in the lobby, restrooms, and in the theatre during performances. For more information on Covid 19 policies, please visit MetropolisArts.com.

Creole Stomp Duo - Friday & Saturday, July 31 & August 1, 7:30PM - Tickets $35

Creole Stomp's leader Dennis Stroughmatt and guitarist Doug Hawf bring you an intimate evening of traditional Louisiana Cajun-Creole and Zydeco two-steps mixed with just a "pinch" of Swamp-Pop. Like a good Louisiana gumbo, the guys from Creole Stomp will bring a mixture of the old-timey and the new, bring it to a boil, and make sure you "Laisser les Bon Temps Rouler!"

Projecto 7 Salsa and Latin Jazz Band - Friday & Saturday, August 14 & 15, 7:30PM - Tickets $35

Projecto 7 is an Elgin-based Salsa-Latin Jazz band specializing in dancing rhythms from Puerto Rico, Cuba, and Santo Domingo, and some Central and South America rhythms, Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia, Bolero, Mambo, Rumbas, and Latin Jazz are the specialty with some standard American-Jazz rhythms in "Salsa" styles.

An Evening of Comedy with Lance Richards, featuring Hari Rao and John DaCosse - Friday & Saturday, August 21 & 22, 7:30PM - Tickets $35

Chicago native Lance Richards is taking the comedy world by storm with his animated style, having shared the stage with such talents as Jermaine Fowler and Rocky Laporte. Lance is joined by the wry Hari Rao and John DaCosse, a staple in the comedy scene. Come in for a night of laughs as these comics of a different feather can still laugh together.

Love Songs from Broadway, Jazz and Pop - Friday & Saturday, August 28 & 29, 7:30PM - Tickets $35

An Evening of Love Songs with Pascale M. Trouillot is an eclectic blend of music ranging from familiar Showtunes to Jazz and Pop standards, all telling stories of love. Featuring an acoustic quartet, this show will have you singing along to some of your favorites from Barbara Streisand, Nat King Cole, Whitney Houston and more. You do not want to miss this two-night engagement!

Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.

