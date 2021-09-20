New American Folks Theatre's HOT PINK, OR READY TO BLOW - Now Available For Audio Download!

It's Pompeii meets Heathers as New American Folk Theatre continues its "season of audio theatre" with a new studio recording of its 2018 hit comedy Hot Pink, or Ready to Blow, written Joanie Drago, directed by Derek Van Barham and featuring the full original cast. Tickets ($10) for the 1980s-infused comedy are currently available for audio download at newamericanfolktheatre.org/store.

The cast includes Brittney Brown (Tatanya), Tommy Bullington (Lenny, Mr. Kowalczyk), Janyce Caraballo (Brichelle), E.M. Davis (News Reporter, Coach Dykeman, Tour Guide), Charlie Irving* (Cadence), Caitlin Jackson* (Bangs), Kirk Jackson* (Duff McStraddlin), Will Kazda (Brace Face, Bruce), Josh Kemper (Mayor, Chadwick Throbhard) and Anthony Whitaker* (Mother).

When New Pompeii's annual sacrifice fails to satisfy the local volcano's appetite for virgins, three totally '80s teenage girls concoct a brilliant plan to save themselves. This fearless twist on the classic, horny high school comedy incinerates double standards, as our heroines take control of their destiny by following one simple rule: get laid or die trying!

The production team include includes Josiah Robinson (sound design) and Jamal Howard* (producer).



*Denotes New American Theatre company member