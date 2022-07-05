National Indo-American Museum Presents Livewire Open Mic With Nestor 'The Boss' Gomez
The National Indo-American Museum (NIAM), which builds bridges across generations and connects cultures through the diverse colorful stories of Indian Americans, continues Livewire with award-winning storyteller Nestor "the Boss" Gomez, who was born in Guatemala and traveled undocumented to Chicago in the mid-1980s.
He is a 67-time Moth Slam winner and three-time Chicago Moth Grand Slam winner. He is also the creator, producer, curator, and host of 80 Minutes Around the World Immigration Stories, that features the stories of immigrants, their descendants, and allies.
Livewire is a monthly open mic that invites local performers, including comedians, storytellers, actors, musicians, and others to sign up and show off their talents. Registration is available by emailing info@niam.org.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
WHO: National Indo-American Museum
WHAT: Presents Livewire, a monthly open mic, this month: award-winning storyteller Nestor Gomez
WHEN: July 21, 5:30-7 p.m.
WHERE: NIAM's home at the Umang and Paragi Patel Center, 815 S. Main Street, Lombard
TICKETS: $5 including light refreshments and museum access: Openmic.eventcombo.com or at the door