National Indo-American Museum Presents Livewire Open Mic With Nestor 'The Boss' Gomez

The National Indo-American Museum (NIAM), which builds bridges across generations and connects cultures through the diverse colorful stories of Indian Americans, continues Livewire with award-winning storyteller Nestor "the Boss" Gomez, who was born in Guatemala and traveled undocumented to Chicago in the mid-1980s.

He is a 67-time Moth Slam winner and three-time Chicago Moth Grand Slam winner. He is also the creator, producer, curator, and host of 80 Minutes Around the World Immigration Stories, a podcast about national identity, culture, family, and borders that features the stories of immigrants, their descendants, and allies.

Livewire is a monthly open mic that invites local performers, including comedians, storytellers, actors, musicians, and others to sign up and show off their talents. Registration is available by emailing info@niam.org.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHO: National Indo-American Museum

WHAT: Presents Livewire, a monthly open mic, this month: award-winning storyteller Nestor Gomez

WHEN: July 21, 5:30-7 p.m.

WHERE: NIAM's home at the Umang and Paragi Patel Center, 815 S. Main Street, Lombard

TICKETS: $5 including light refreshments and museum access: Openmic.eventcombo.com or at the door