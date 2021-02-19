NUNS4FUN Brings Back Easter Bunny Bingo For The Lenten Season

Is it a sin to answer your cell phone during Mass? Can you text your confession to your priest? Is it a sin to eat meat on a Friday during Lent?

You'll learn the answers to these and more in Vicki Quade's comedy, Easter Bunny Bingo: Jesus, Resurrection, & Peeps!, reopening February 25, just in time for the Easter season.

The comedy will run for two weeks as part of Chicago Theatre Week, sponsored by the League of Chicago Theatres. All tickets are available through the League's HotTix site. https://hottix.org/shows/nuns4fun-entertainment/easter-bunny-bingo-jesus-resurrection-peeps/. Then the show is being extended the remaining four weeks through Easter Sunday on the HotTix site.

The streaming performance was taped before a live audience on March 15, 2020, the final day before the Royal George Theatre was closed to the public due to the pandemic. It marks the first time it's been seen since then.

This performance features the talents of Chicago actress Kathleen Puls Andrade.

The premise is that Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun played by Andrade, is here tonight to play bingo and talk about Easter traditions, why Easter is never on the same day, the history of no-meat Fridays, why we either love or hate Peeps, Easter movies, and much more!

It's a crazy night of Easter trivia, audience interaction, and a wacky contest all built about the concept of sin! Add to that a box of wacky prizes, some Easter candy, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor for a night of entertainment you'll never forget. And in this interactive bingo show, you'll actually play bingo. What could be more fun?! You'll be laughing so hard, you'll have to be careful watching your bingo cards!

Easter Bunny Bingo is the next installment in Quade's bingo series, which also includes the long-running hits Bible Bingo, Christmas Bingo, and the Halloween comedy, Holy Ghost Bingo. She is also the co-creator of the long-running hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism, and a host of other religious comedies.

You don't have to be Catholic to enjoy these shows. But it pays to love bingo! Go ahead.... resurrect your social life in this guaranteed night of divine entertainment! More fun than Sodom and Gomorrah!! So much fun, you'll have to confess it!