Music of the Baroque Continues 50th Anniversary Season With DOUBLE TROUBLE-BACH, VIVALDI & More
Double Trouble will be streamed live from the North Shore Center in Skokie on Sunday, February 28, 7:30 PM CST.
Music of the Baroque is continuing its revised 50th anniversary season in February with Double Trouble-Bach, Vivaldi, & More, co-directed by Kathleen Brauer and Kevin Case. The Music of the Baroque Orchestra bands together for a lively and driving program of Baroque instrumental works, including thrilling concertos for two violins and orchestra by Bach and Vivaldi and grand concertos by Corelli and Handel. Double Trouble will be streamed live from the North Shore Center in Skokie on Sunday, February 28, 7:30 PM CST. A limited in-person audience may be allowed, depending on state and municipal guidelines. $25 streaming tickets are available at baroque.org or by calling 312.551.1414. The concert will be broadcast on 98.7/WFMT 10 days following the performance. More information about Double Trouble is available here.
In March, Dame Jane Glover, Music of the Baroque's esteemed music director, makes her first Chicago appearance since the start of the pandemic alongside Israeli piano virtuoso Inon Barnatan with Barnatan Plays Mozart. Barnatan-"one of the most admired pianists of his generation," according to The New York Times-performs Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 14; Mozart's intensely personal Symphony No. 29 and dramatic music by Handel round out the program. Barnatan Plays Mozart will be streamed live from the Harris Theater for Music and Dance on Monday, March 29, 7:30 PM CST. A limited in-person audience may be allowed, depending on state and municipal guidelines. $25 streaming tickets are available at baroque.org or by calling 312.551.1414. The concert will be broadcast on 98.7/WFMT 10 days following the performance. More information about Barnatan Plays Mozart is available here.
Long recognized as one of the region's top classical groups, Music of the Baroque Chorus & Orchestra is devoted to the performance of eighteenth-century music. While the pandemic forced the ensemble to cancel the final two performances of its 2019-2020 season and revise its 50th anniversary season, Music of the Baroque has continued to keep audiences engaged since March. Highlights of the past ten seasons were showcased in a weekly series of nine broadcasts on 98.7/WFMT between August and October, and a new recording of Bach's Mass in B Minor, recorded live in concert at the start of the 2019-2020 season, was released in September. Music of the Baroque continues to produce weekly video interviews featuring Principal Guest Conductor Nicholas Kraemer and Music Director Jane Glover, including a three-part series on the lives of Bach and Handel between Glover and renowned early music specialist Sir John Eliot Gardiner. Music of the Baroque also presented two free performances, "Baroque Beautiful-MOB's At-Home Gala" and "A Baroque Thanksgiving," in the fall. More information on the ensemble's virtual programming is available at baroque.org/virtual.
Double Trouble-Bach, Vivaldi & More
Sunday, February 28, 7:30 PM CST
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts
9501 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie
CORELLI Concerto grosso in F Major, op. 6, no. 2
VIVALDI Concerto for 2 violins in A Minor
HANDEL Concerto grosso in E Minor, op. 6, no. 3
J.S. BACH Concerto for 2 violins in D Minor
Kathleen Brauer, violin and co-director
Kevin Case, violin and co-director
Music of the Baroque Orchestra
Barnatan Plays Mozart
Monday, March 29, 7:30 PM CST
Harris Theater for Music and Dance
205 East Randolph, Chicago
HANDEL "Arrival of the Queen of Sheba" from Solomon, HWV 67
Concerto grosso in A Minor, op. 6, no. 4, HWV 322
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-flat Major, K. 449
Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K. 201
Dame Jane Glover, conductor
Inon Barnatan, piano
Music of the Baroque Orchestra