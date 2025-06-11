Music Theater Works Reveals Cast and Creative Team For FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Theater Works has announced the cast and creative team for the second production of its 2025 season, Fiddler on the Roof, in the George Van Dusen Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, August 7 - 17.

Fiddler on the Roof, with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein, is directed by L. Walter Stearns, choreographed by Marla Lampert and music directed by Eugene Dizon.

The schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. with the press opening Friday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. The performance schedule is Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Wednesday Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.; Thursday Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday Aug. 15 at 2 p.m.; Friday Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale from $19.50 to $89 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Fiddler on the Roof shares the happiness and tears of a tight-knit Jewish community in Czarist Russia. Tevye, the town's milkman, finds the long-held traditions that define his faith and family are threatened by a modern world that is encroaching on his beloved town of Anatevka. Music Theater Works production includes a stellar cast and an orchestra of 19 conducted by Valerie Gebert.

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof includes, in alphabetical order: Nathan Ancheta (he/him, Mendel/ensemble/ Motel U/S); Andrew Bosworth (he/him, Constable/ensemble);

David Blakeman (he/them, Mordcha/ensemble); Henry Cartaya (he/him, swing); Christine Cummins (she/her, Fruma Sarah/ensemble/Hodel U/S /Shaindel U/S); Sarah Donofrio (she/her, ensemble/Tzeitel U/S); Daniel Hurst (he/him, Russian dancer/ ensemble/Fyedka U/S); Erol Ibrahimović (he/him, Russian dancer/ensemble); Emma Peri Jacobson (she/her, ensemble/Golde U/S); Madison Jaffe-Richter (she/her, Chava); Nathan Kabara (he/they, Motel); Charlotte (Charlie) Ko (she/her, youth ensemble/Bielke U/S); Josephine (Jojo) Ko (she/her, youth ensemble/Shprintze U/S); Douglas Levin (he/him, Rabbi/ensemble); Alex Merkel (she/her, ensemble/Chava U/S); Jake Mickel (he/him, Fyedka); Sam Nachison (he/him, Tevye); Elissa Newcorn (she/her, Hodel); Eva Lynn Nicholson (she/her, Fiddler/ensemble); David Rabinowitz (he/him, external Tevye U/S); Aubrey Rosenthal (she/her, Shprintze); Adeline Rosenthal (she/her, Bielke); Jenny Rudnick (she/her, Shaindel/ensemble/Yente U/S); David Servillo (he/him, Lazar Wolf/ensemble); Jacob Simon (he/they, Perchik); Mitzi Smith (she/her, Golde); Sara Stern (she/her, Yente); Chris Toft (he/him, Nachum/ensemble/ Rabbi U/S/Mardcha U/S) Madison Uphoff (she/her, Tzeitel) and Alex Villaseñor (he/him, Russian dancer/ensemble/Constable U/S).

Fiddler on the Roof's creative team is L. Walter Stearns (he/him, director); Marla Lampert (she/her, choreographer); Eugene Dizon (he/him, music director); Rabbi Rachel Weiss (she/her, cultural consultant); Amber Wuttke (she/her, fight and intimacy coordinator); Kathy Logelin (she/her, dialect coach); Blue Darner Dupuis (they/them, stage manager); Charlie Levinson (they/she, assistant stage manager); Bob Knuth (he/him, scenic designer); Ab Rieve (they/them, properties designer); kClare McKellaston (she/her, Costume Designer); Kristen Brinati (she/her, wardrobe head); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair/wig/makeup designer); Alice Salazar (she/her, assistant hair/wig/makeup designer); Andrew Meyers (he/him, lighting designer); Avery Ledger (she/her, media designer); Stefanie M. Senor (she/they, sound designer), Chelsea Lynn (she/her, master electrician/board programmer); Forrest Gregor (he/him, production sound engineer); Will Hughes (he/him, scenic shop) and Ben Lipinski (any with respect, paint charge).

Comments