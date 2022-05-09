Music Theater Works Presents DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Music Theater Works shall present "DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID" at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from June 2, 2022 to June 26, 2022 as the second production of the 2022 Season.

About The Show

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic Disney animated film, "DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID" is a classic and beautiful love story for the entire family. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this Broadway gem will capture your heart with its irresistible song favorites, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

From the moment you step into the theater, this immersive production will make you feel part of Ariel's world. When she disobeys her father, King Triton, and makes a deal with the evil witch, Ursula, Ariel thinks her dreams have come true. But when the bargain is not what it seems, Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to save her true love and restore order under the sea.

Cast

* Joselle Reyes (Ariel)

* Caroline Lyell (Ursula)

* Anakin White (Jetsam)

* Korey White (Grimsby)

* Clayton Cross (Scuttle)

* Gus Franchere (Flotsam)

* Eloise Mulliken (Flounder)

* Nathan Karnik (Prince Eric)

* Thomas E. Squires (King Triton)

* Meredith Wells (Atina, Ensemble)

* Amy Delgado (Aquata, Ensemble)

* Aubrey Trecek (Adella, Ensemble)

* Wesley Anthony Clerge (Sebastian)

* Trillium Falotico (Allana, Ensemble)

* Jimmy Hogan (U/S Flotsam, Jetsam)

* Nick Johnson (Chef Louis, Ensemble)

* Jennifer Ledesma (Andrina, Ensemble)

* Emily Turner (U/S Mersisters, Flounder)

* Chase Infiniti (Arista, U/S Ariel, Ensemble)

* Darryl Jones (Pilot, Ensemble, U/S King Triton)

Creative Team

* Shane Cinal (Set Designer)

* Will Hughes (Tech Director)

* Joshua Castille (Co-Director)

* Kathy Logelin (Dialect Coach)

* Eric Backus (Sound Designer)

* Celia Villacres (Music Director)

* Bob Silton (Production Manager)

* Andrew Myers (Lighting Designer)

* Eric Nicole Eggers (Stage Manager)

* Dr. Aaron Ozee (Director Of Marketing)

* Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer)

* Samantha Salmi (Assistant Stage Manager)

* Kyle A. Dougan (Producing Artistic Director)

* Stacey Flaster (Co-Director & Choreographer)

* Maria "Mimi" Compton (Hair & Make-Up Designer)

* Matthew Weidenbener (Assistant Choreographer)

Ticket prices range from $39 to $106 and tickets for guests 25 and under are half-price.

Box Office: (847) 673-6300

Website: https://www.musictheaterworks.com/disneys-the-little-mermaid/.