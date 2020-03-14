Music Theater Works Postpones Annual Gala

Music Theater Works has announced the postponement of its annual gala.

They have released the following statement:

As leadership at Music Theater Works continues to monitor the evolving status of COVID-19 in our community and around the world, we would like to update you as to the intentions of Music Theater Works.

The current situation has made us reflect on the communal nature of theatre; bringing people together, both artists and audiences is what gives it its unique power. But now we find ourselves in a time in which bringing us all together in one room may not be in the best interests of our community. According to the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control, many who attend our shows and events, as well as long-term supporters, are most at risk of developing serious complications from contracting this virus, a fact we take quite seriously.

Because of this, Music Theater Works will postpone our annual gala scheduled for April 4th, 2020. Music Theater Works will work with North Shore Country Club to schedule another date for a time when our guests can gather without the concern of contracting or passing along the COVID-19 virus. When we have a new date, we will announce it to our guests.

As our upcoming season does not begin until June 6th, 2020, it is our intention to continue programming per usual. We will monitor the situation as we move towards this date. At this time, we believe it's important to keep you abreast of our decisions regarding upcoming shows. We will make a further announcement later, should it be necessary.

At a time when so many questions are unanswered and all of us are focused on our loved ones and searching for answers in the news, we, as a nonprofit arts organization, must think ahead with concern for our volunteers, artists, and staff. This is why we are asking audience members and subscribers to continue to support our organization. We ask you to please continue to support Music Theater Works and our mission of sharing musical theater with you in the future.

As audience members, you are an integral part of the live theater experience. Please take care of yourself and follow CDC guidelines to prevent transmission of the virus. We look forward to welcoming you back to the theater in the future.





