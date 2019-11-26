Moving Bench Theatre Presents A Free Production Of A Holiday Classic!

Moving Bench Theatre closed another successful run of their original, musically-driven play, THE BALLAD OF LYDIA PINKHAM..., just in time to jump into their next project. It's a new take on the holiday classic,

A Christmas Carol, and it's being presented for free at five different branches of the Chicago Public Library. Co-founders Chris Causer and Jenilee Houghton are back at it again with a new adaptation that's sure to be a delightful treat for the whole family.

Causer is directing the piece and he explained why this project is so important to him, "My favorite part of the holiday season, when I was growing up, was always the tradition of going to the theatre with my family. Everything felt just a bit more magical at this time of year and those memories are really special to me. But here in the Chicagoland area, I've found that even as an adult with no children, I'm priced out of most theater venues, especially around the holidays. I can only imagine how hard it is for families to make theatre a part of the season."

Causer and Houghton decided that they didn't want any families to have to choose between a gift, a meal, or a magical night of storytelling so their production will be free for everyone to attend! Houghton went on to comment, "It's our gift back to the community and I hope that we can help start a new tradition for as many Chicago families as possible!" Moving Bench Theatre offered their production to all branches of the Chicago Public Library and five locations excitedly accepted.

Houghton and Causer hope to expand the locations and performance offerings in the future. "It's just so heartwarming," said Houghton, "Every single person involved is volunteering their time and talents and we've even received an outpouring of donations to help with the production from sets to costumes to gifts for the kids!" So, grab the family and head over to one of these branches of the Chicago Public Library for an incredibly fun (and free) new holiday tradition!

Sulzer Regional- Dec 15 at 3:00pm

North Austin- Dec 16 at 6:00pm

Independence- Dec 17 at 6:00pm

Rogers Park- Dec 18 at 6:00pm

Northtown- Dec 19 at 6:30pm





