Metropolis and The Laughing Academy Will Bring Math and Humor Together in WHOSE HORIZONTAL LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

Metropolis and The Laughing Academy bring math and humor together in Whose Horizontal Line Is It Anyway? at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 21-24, 2020.

Learn math while you laugh. Whose Horizontal Line Is It Anyway explores middle-school math concepts through interactive games, humorous sketches and expert subject talks. The ensemble blends two powerful forces of nature - math and humor - while investigating subjects like parts of a circle, similar and congruent figures and many more concepts. Math has never been so funny or memorable. Do you take the rhombus to school? Have you ever trapped a zoid? A Metropolis Performing Arts Centre and The Laughing Academy Production. Recommended for grades 6-8.

Whose Horizontal Line Is It Anyway? runs April 21 through April 24, 2020. Specific dates and time are listed below. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for students, and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

More about Stories in Action!

Whose Horizontal Line Is It Anyway? is part of Metropolis' Stories in Action! series - educational productions designed to feed the minds and imaginations of young audiences and bring families together through the performing arts. Watch for other upcoming Stories in Action! productions including Alice in Wonderland (March 11-20), The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet (April 30 - May 2), and Rapunzel (July 13-18).

By booking a group through our Group Sales department, you'll save over 15% on tickets, we'll waive the ticket handling fee, and you'll receive half price tickets for group chaperones. To discuss the needs of your group, contact Group Sales at 847.577.5982 x228 or e-mail groups@metropolisarts.com.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and list of upcoming performances, go to MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.





