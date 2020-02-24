Metropolis School of the Performing Arts Will Present SOPA CABARET

Students and faculty of Metropolis School of the Performing Arts will entertain audiences with SOPA Cabaret - A Brand New Day: Broadway Musicals of the 21st Century at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 5, 2020.



In this original School of the Performing Arts Cabaret, Metropolis students are featured performing along with Voice Faculty Tiffany Gates and Nathan W. Brown as they sing and dance on the Metropolis stage celebrating the Broadway music of the last 20 years. This Cabaret includes songs from Broadway musicals that debuted in the year 2000 until today, including shows like Hamilton, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Hairspray, and more!

SOPA Cabaret - A Brand New Day: Broadway Musicals of the 21st Century will perform Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 2 P.M. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for students. All tickets can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

SOPA Cabaret - A Brand New Day: Broadway Musicals of the 21st Century is a part of the School of the Performing Arts Series at Metropolis, a series that showcases students' work with performances on the Metropolis stage. More School of the Performing Arts performances this season include The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet (April 30-May 2), performing arts showcases, concerts and recitals.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and to get a list of upcoming performances, go to MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





