Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Virtual Wine Fundraiser

Metropolis' annual fundraising event returns as a Virtual Wine Fundraiser, including choices of three unique wine and tasting packages on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Raise your glass and join Metropolis for a fun, new and exciting way of celebrating the annual Wine Fundraiser. This year the wine comes to you! Metropolis is excited to partner with Tuscan Market & Wine Shop again this year to provide three options to join in on the fun and support local businesses in the community.

Tuscan Market has carefully curated a full case of wine, and a separate tasting experience that will please even the most discerning of wine lovers. There will also be a chance to purchase a raffle ticket to win an exclusive wine experience.

Buy a ticket to the virtual wine pull for a chance to win a bottle of wine valued up to $100. (Raffle and wine pull tickets available soon). Don't miss out on this unique experience!

Metropolis Virtual Wine Fundraiser is Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 4:00-5:30 P.M. Option 1: Virtual Tasting for 2 is $90, and includes six tasting portions of wine, a virtual tasting via Zoom, a snack box and two souvenir tasting glasses; Option 2: Case of Wine + Virtual Tasting for 2 is $250, and includes twelve wines, six tasting portions of wine, a virtual tasting via Zoom, a snack box and two souvenir tasting glasses; Option 3: Case of Wine for $195, which includes twelve wines. Tickets and more detailed descriptions are available online at www.MetropolisArts.com.

Ticket sales for Metropolis Virtual Wine Fundraiser end Monday, February 22, 2021; Case pickup is Saturday, February 27, 2021. *Guests must be 21 years old to participate.

This special event is proudly brought to you by the following sponsors: Season Special Event Sponsors: James J. Bertucci, CFP, ChFC, RICP; Drost Kivlahan McMahon & O'Connor LLC; Wells Fargo Advisors; Gold Sponsor: David Jaffe Team with @properties; Tasting Glass Sponsor: Suburban Accents, Inc.; In-Kind Sponsor: Tuscan Market & Wine Shop.

All proceeds benefit Metropolis' theatrical and arts education programs. Metropolis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Ave at 111 W. Campbell Street. Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theater. For more information about Metropolis and a listing of upcoming performances, go to MetropolisArts.com.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.