Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces its Signature Fundraising Event - Metropolis Gala

Metropolis will invite guests back in person on Saturday, April 9, 2022 to The Cotillion Banquets, Palatine, for Metropolis Gala 2022.

This black-tie encouraged evening begins when Metropolis rolls out the red carpet with passed hors d'oeurves, open bar, silent auction & Ring Raffle, generously donated by Keswick Jewelers. Enjoy a fabulous seated dinner & entertainment with a fantastic show featuring Metropolis theatre professionals and students from Metropolis School of the Performing Arts. Raise your paddle to win unique and priceless live auction prizes and a Fund-A-Cause paddle raise. Stay a little longer for music, dancing and continued conversation at the lively After Party featuring DJ Player2.

This year's silent auction will again feature mobile bidding, allowing you to bid from anywhere on your phone or computer.

Metropolis' Gala is Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 5:30pm - 11:00pm at the Cotillion Banquets located at 360 Creekside Drive, Palatine, 60074. Multiple ticketing options are available: Single Event Ticket ($150) includes hors d'oeuvres, open bar and dinner; Gold Table ($1,200) includes 1 table for 8 guests, second tiered seating, and special gift; Platinum Table ($1,400) includes 1 table for 8 guests, premium seating close to stage, and upgraded wine at table. Tickets and tables are available for purchase online at www.MetropolisArts.com or by calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121. Please RSVP by March 25, 2022.

This Special Event is proudly brought to you by these generous sponsors: Season Special Event Sponsors: James J Bertucci, CFP; Drost Kivlahan McMahon & O'Connor; Wells Fargo Advisors; Mobile Bidding Sponsor: Northwest Speech & Hearing; After Party Sponsor: Suburban Accents, Inc.; Producer Level Sponsor: Northwest Community Health Care; Associate Producer Level Sponsor: Nameplate & Panel Technology; Centerpiece Sponsor: The Eiffel Flower; Photography Sponsor: Beihoffer Family; In-Kind Sponsors: Jim Bristol-Auctioneer, Cotillion Banquets, FastSigns of Elk Grove Village, Suburban Accents, Inc.; Ring Raffle Sponsor: Keswick Jewelers.

All proceeds benefit Metropolis' theatrical and arts education programs. Metropolis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Ticket sales alone do not cover the costs of operating a thriving performing arts centre. Metropolis special events, like the Gala, raise funds to help keep ticket prices affordable and tuition costs low in the performing arts school, and also supports Metropolis' Community Engagement programs that have brought the arts to students and those with disabilities across Chicagoland.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Ave at 111 W. Campbell Street. For more information about Metropolis and a listing of upcoming performances, go to MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577. 2121.