Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces Sabrina Odigie as Associate Artistic Director

After an extensive search, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has hired Sabrina Odigie in the newly created role of Associate Artistic Director.

Sabrina Odigie is a Chicago-born and raised comedy writer, director, and long-time nonprofit worker. From pre-school reenactments of Disney movies to college-level productions of The Rocky Horror Show, her lifelong pursuit has been the creation of art in all its forms.

Before returning to the Chicagoland area, Sabrina moved to New York to work for an award-winning television network and trained with Upright Citizens Brigade and The Pit. She is thrilled to return to her roots in the theatre, joining the staff of Metropolis Performing Arts Centre.

The new Associate Artistic Director position is part of Metropolis' long-term planning to expand the scope of voices and perspectives that shape its art. Teaming with Executive Artist Director, Joe Keefe, the pair will structure dynamic approaches to Metropolis' offerings, seeking new collaborative mechanisms and strategies.

"Theater is a living art form, constantly evolving and expanding, exploring far horizons," Keefe said. "Sabrina is an immensely talented artist who brings a trove of fresh directions to our theater. I look forward to creating great performing art with her."

"On behalf of the Metropolis board we would like to welcome Sabrina to the Metropolis family. She will be a great addition to our professional staff," said Metropolis Board President Stephen Daday.

