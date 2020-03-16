Mercury Theater Chicago Postpones PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT

Mercury Theatre Chicago has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Based on the decisions of the governor and the city of Chicago, the Mercury will be postponing our production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert until the end of April, with previews now starting April 24th. As such, our press night that was formerly set for the 29th of this month is cancelled, and I will be reaching out in the next couple weeks with an updated press night invitation.

As for our production of Shear Madness, we made the decision this week to cancel the performances on Marc h 14th and 15th. Performances will continue as planned from March 18th - 22nd and we are constantly monitoring regular updates from the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois as well as the CDC and WHO.

If you have any questions or concerns about any of this, please don't hesitate to reach out to me! Stay safe, and we'll see you soon for Priscilla!

Morgan Mercieca, Marketing Coordinator

Mercury Theater Chicago





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You