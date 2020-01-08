Mercury Theater Chicago Announces Cabaret Production Of PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT

A production of the fun-loving musical comedy PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT will run in the Venus Cabaret Theater from March 20 through June 28. The press opening is Sunday, March 29 at 7:30pm. Adapted from the beloved movie-musical The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, PRISCILLA tells a fabulous story of love, family, and true friendship, following three drag queens on their adventures across the Australian Outback. PRISCILLA will feature the creative talents of L. Walter Stearns (Director), Eugene Dizon (Music Director), and Breon Arzell (Choreographer).



In addition, at every performance of PRISCILLA, Mercury Theater Chicago will be collecting donations for the Australian Red Cross to benefit victims of the recent brush fires spanning the country. Australia's Red Cross Disaster relief and recovery fund helps support evacuation centers and recovery programs for the communities affected by the fires.



Based on the smash-hit movie, PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends, Tick, Bernadette and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla) searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they ever imagined. With a dazzling array of over-the-top costumes and a hit parade of dance floor favorites including "It's Raining Men," "I Will Survive," "Material Girl," "True Colors," "Go West," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and "I Love The Nightlife," this wildly fresh and funny musical is a journey to the heart of fabulous!



Awarded Best Costume Design from the Tony Awards, the Outer Critic Circle Awards and the Drama Desk Awards, PRISCILLA is a stunning work of creativity and heart that glitters from start to finish. PRISCILLA was also nominated for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Book of a Musical by the Drama Desk Awards. The show originally opened in 2006 the Lyric Theater in Sydney, Australia to immense success, leading to runs in both Melbourne and Auckland, New Zealand in 2008. The show went on to receive international acclaim, spurring a two-year West End production and a Broadway debut produced by Bette Midler in 2011.



PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT runs from March 20 through June 28. The press opening is Sunday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays at 8:30pm, Fridays at 8:30pm, Saturdays at 8:30pm and Sundays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm. Individual tickets are $65 and are available online at www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com, over the phone at (773) 325-1700, or in person at the Mercury Theater box office at 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago.





