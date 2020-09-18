Mercadito Hosts New Pop-Up 'Put Up The Christmas Tree And Call It A Year'

Beginning Saturday, October 3, Mercadito will transform into a holiday-inspired wonderland.

Happy Holidays... in October! Known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, delicious tequila and mezcal-based specialty cocktails and voted a top Mexican restaurant in Chicago, Mercadito, 108 W. Kinzie St., today announced it is celebrating the holidays early with a Put Up the Christmas Tree and Call It a Year Pop-Up. Beginning Saturday, October 3, Mercadito will transform into a holiday-inspired wonderland for guests to enjoy, complete with over-the-top holiday décor, including Christmas trees, Christmas lights, stockings and more, for festive photo opportunities. Additionally, throughout the duration of the pop-up, guests who visit and wear an ugly sweater will receive 15% off.

To compliment the festive space for the pop-up through Sunday, October 11, Mercadito will offer a themed menu of delicious bites and specialty cocktails, which will be available in the main dining room. The Put Up the Christmas Tree and Call It a Year Pop-Up menu will feature Mango Guacamole, Chicken and Mole and Caramel Flan, as well as delicious libations for guests to sip, including Candy Cane-tini, with candy cane-infused tequila, italicus and strawberry; Sleigh All Day, made with a homemade, traditional Mexican pineapple "kombucha" and tequila reposado; and Kristkindle Ponche, a twist on the classic Mexican Christmas punch spiked with Don Julio Blanco and served warm. Food items range in price from $10 - $12 each and all specialty cocktails are $14.50.

Highlighting the best of south-of-the-border taquerias and cantinas with local and seasonal ingredients, Mercadito currently offers a limited menu of award-winning tacos, signature guacamoles, killer margaritas and more. Open for indoor dining, patio dining, takeout and delivery, Mercadito's hours are Sunday - Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Thursday - Saturday, 11:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers Happy Hour Monday - Friday from 2 - 6 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.mercaditorivernorth.com and follow Mercadito on Facebook and Instagram.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You