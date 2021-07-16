Mentalhaus and Thumbprint Studios Present Collab24 Theatre Festival

Mentalhaus and Thumbprint Studios present Collab24, a new 24-hour, devised theatre festival. Interdisciplinary artists unite with the goal of strengthening the artistic community through a shared process of creating devised theatre. Four pieces will be presented to an audience on Saturday, July 31st at 5:30 pm CST/ 3:30pm Pacific immediately followed by the awards ceremony which includes the "audience favorite" award as well as a Q & A with the artists. Audiences may reserve their tickets and donate to the festival at our website www.collab24.org.

Mentalhaus is an exciting new nonprofit theatre whose work is created through embodied devising and is rooted in themes of mental health. We value an emphasis in relationships between the ensemble and our witnesses; acknowledging everyone as a necessary element of our work. We are curious and therefore always investigating and creating opportunities for all to train as life-long learners and to engage with our community. Thumbprint Studios strives to be a safe space to learn, explore, and work within theatre. Empowering our artists to make brave choices, celebrate failure and success equally, defy perfectionism, and embody their unique artistic superpowers. Now at our one-year anniversary, Thumbprint is taking on new and exciting projects; such as expanding our training program with a focus on serving the whole artist, producing theatrical experiences for a virtual space, and offering new ways to foster community during isolation and beyond.

This festival is being put on to cultivate camaraderie between artists of all disciplines, ability, and experience, help reconnect the arts and theatre communities after the wake of the pandemic, and do so in a safe, welcoming, and exciting manner. Four directors from Northern and Southern California, Oklahoma and Texas will lead makers from five of the six national time zones through an intensive process of creating a piece of art from provocations presented by the Collab24 Festival producers.

Tickets to attend the Collab24 are $30 and include screenings to four performances, one vote for the "audience favorite award", admission to the awards ceremony and post-performance Q & A. An Early-bird special festival ticket is $25 and available until Sunday, July 25 at 12:00 am CST/10:00 pm Pacific. In case you can't make the live festival a "stream on your own time" ticket will be available 48 hours post festival for $15. Reserve Tickets through the link https://ThumbprintStudios.as.me/Collab24