McHenry Outdoor Theater Unable to Re-Open as Planned

WGN has reported that McHenry Outdoor Theater will no longer be able to re-open as planned due to the fact that it is not an essential business.

Read the full story HERE.

McHenry Outdoor Theater announced earlier this week they were reopening May 1. However, that will no longer be allowed to happen.

Theater owner Scott M. Dehn shared what happened in a facebook post:

Dehn said that he had been working with government officials on guidelines that would allow him to reopen, but then received an email that stated he would not be able to re-open the theater.

