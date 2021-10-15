Marriott Theatre Will Bring Back Angela Ingersoll and Heidi Kettenring For Holiday Concerts In December

Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire will welcome two of its most popular artists - Angela Ingersoll and Heidi Kettenring - for two performances each of their holiday-themed concerts featuring the songs and evoking the musical stylings of some of America's favorite singers of the past decades.

On Monday, December 6 at 7:30 pm and on Tuesday, December 7 at 1 pm, Ingersoll will perform THE 12 DAMES OF CHRISTMAS, a collection of holiday favorites as they were sung by some of America's most legendary female singers. The following week, Kettenring will present her holiday concert MERRY CHRISTMAS, DARLING: Heidi Kettenring SINGS Karen Carpenter, with performances Monday, December 13 at 7:30 pm and Tuesday, December 14 at 1 pm. Both series of concerts are presented by Artists Lounge Live.

First up is Emmy nominee Angela Ingersoll, who captures the voices of a dozen divas in a hilarious and heartwarming holiday romp in 12 DAMES OF CHRISTMAS. "The actress with the astonishing voice" (CHICAGO SUN-TIMES) delivers a haunting Judy Garland, a proper Julie Andrews, a rockin' Janis Joplin, and plenty of surprises! Ingersoll won acclaim starring as Judy Garland in END OF THE RAINBOW and GET HAPPY on PBS (Emmy Award nomination). Festive favorites include "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Santa Baby," and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

Then, Chicago's favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring (WICKED, Broadway in Chicago) and her exceptional band present the timeless treasures and holiday hits of Karen Carpenter. A storyteller sure to stir the heart, multi-award-winner Kettenring tenderly chronicles Carpenter's troubles and triumphs with a familiar angelic radiance.

AROUND THE TOWN CHICAGO calls the show, "Glorious. An elegant, tear jerking, sing along concert event." Songs include "Close to You," "Merry Christmas Darling," "For All We Know," and "The Christmas Song."

Tickets for all performances are $55.00 (not including tax and fees) and are on sale now. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount. Groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount. Tickets can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.



Face masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or appropriate negative test are required to attend all performances. Protocol details at MarriottTheatre.com.