Marriott Theatre Hosts HIGHER AND HIGHER, A FEEL-GOOD ROCK 'N SOUL SHINDIG

Artists Lounge Live presents HIGHER AND HIGHER, A FEEL-GOOD ROCK 'N SOUL SHINDIG starring Broadway's Chester Gregory on Sunday August 25, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.



Broadway showstopper Chester Gregory (MOTOWN: THE MUSICAL, HAIRSPRAY, SISTER ACT, DREAMGIRLS) dazzles in a night of solid gold hits. The star of Motown: The Musical leaves it all on the stage, wooing audiences with his glorious voice and white-hot dance moves. The New York Times calls him, "jaw dropping...over flowingly charismatic," noting that "Gregory has the audience eating out of the palm of his hand." Twist the night away with classic Motown-era rock 'n soul favorites including "Dancing in the Street," "My Girl," and "Superstition."



Tickets are priced at $50. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com (subscriber discount only available at Marriott Theatre Box Office).

Next up in the series, SWINGING ON A STAR: A SALUTE TO Bing Crosby AND THE ANDREWS SISTERS, December 17th at 3:00pm and 7:30pm





