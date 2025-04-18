Mandala South Asian Performing Arts to Continue 10th Season With ANANTA (ENDLESS)

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts will continue its 10th anniversary season with Ananta (Endless), a performance combining original choreography by artist-in-residence Amber Mehta and classical Bharatanatyam works, Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. at Visceral Dance Center, 3121 North Rockwell Street, Chicago.



The evening offers an opportunity to experience the rich tradition of South Asian dance intersecting with contemporary innovation, performed by the Mandala Ensemble. Mehta, who has been in residence with Mandala throughout the spring, has created a work for five dancers set to music by EDM artist DJ Atish. The Ensemble also will perform classical Bharatanatyam works from the company’s repertory, choreographed by Suparna Venkatesh of Bangalore.



“Ananta will be a celebration of creativity, dedication, and boundless expression,” said Mandala Founding Artistic Director Pranita Nayar. “We are presenting both Bharatanatyam work from our repertory and new works to reflect the ways Mandala has adapted its work from traditional to contemporary, just as the South Asian community has adapted to a new home in the U.S. and established roots here.”