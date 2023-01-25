Mandala Arts and Uchicago Present Master Musician Amjad Ali Khan and Ensemble in April

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts and the University of Chicago Department of Music are partnering on a series of events featuring an undisputed master of the music world: Amjad Ali Khan. Credited with reinventing the technique of playing the sarod, a stringed musical instrument common to the Hindustani music tradition of northern India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, Khan Sahib performs Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th Street, Chicago. Amjad Ali Khan and Ensemble is the 2022-23 Don Michael Randel Ensemble-in-Residence at the University of Chicago.



The April 22 concert features Amjad Ali Khan performing his 2008 Concerto for Sarod and Orchestra, entitled Samaagam, alongside members of the University of Chicago Symphony Orchestra conducted by Barbara Schubert. Opening the program is a Mandala Arts-affiliated South Asian music ensemble performing traditional works on the Hindustani flute, the sarod, and the veena, another Indian stringed instrument.

Mandala presents Khan Sahib leading a free masterclass series for emerging musical artists trained in South Asian music on Tuesday, February 7 and Tuesday, April 18, both from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Indo-American Center, 6328 N. California Avenue, Chicago. There are limited spots for musicians to participate and receive feedback from Khan Sahib; free registration is available by emailing info@mandalaarts.org. Members of the public are welcome to observe the maestro instructing musicians in an intimate setting. Admission is free; reservations are available at masterclassamjadalikhan.eventbrite.com.



Khan Sahib conducts a "fireside chat" to talk about his distinguished six-decade career and books he has written about masters in his field. He also will show video clips of meaningful moments, both personal and professional, from his life and perform a few musical excerpts. This event, which takes place Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. at the Levy Center, 300 Dodge Street in Evanston, is supported by Dr Shalini Sharma and Mohanbir Sawhney. Admission is free; registration is available at amjadalikhanfiresidechat.eventbrite.com.



Born to sarod maestro Haafiz Ali Khan, Amjad Ali Khan is the sixth generation in the legendary line of the Senia Bangash School. Since giving his first performance at the age of six, he has played for audiences worldwide, bringing a new and yet timeless interpretation to the repertoire.